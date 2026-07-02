Sarah James, Roland LaCroix, Mikayla Frierson, & more – 40 Under 40

(from left to right)

Sarah James

36 / Owner & Educator, The Academy / Member, Marion County Public School Board

What drives me is my faith and my passion for early childhood education and building transformational leaders. I’m proud of the relationship I have built with my family. I also have proud highlights in education — I have built two preschools from the ground up, and I purchased the building for my school as the sole business and property owner at age 33. People are surprised to learn that while I can come across as very assertive, beneath my hard outer shell is a kind and gentle person. I expect a lot from people, but I will also do everything I can to help them. Advice that stays with me is “Live like someone is always watching.” Return the shopping cart, pick up the trash, hold the door and be kind. My goal is to continue serving the community I love. I have full faith in God, and my future is in His hands.

Roland LaCroix

39 / Chef de Cuisine, The Polo Pony (WEC Ocala)

What drives me is learning, exchanging ideas with fellow culinarians and helping shape the hospitality industry. I’m proud of my role in developing The Polo Pony. Bringing that vision to life alongside such an incredible team has been truly rewarding. People are surprised to learn I’m in the Little League Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. My team won the Dreams Park National Championship when I was 12. Advice that stays with me is “align with excellence.” Surrounding yourself with people who are the best at what they do helps you grow. My goal is to help The Polo Pony earn a Michelin star and a James Beard Award nomination. More than anything, I want my work to make a lasting impact and to leave behind a meaningful legacy in this industry.

Mikayla Frierson

27 / Founder & Director, Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator, Rescuing Ocala Wildlife (ROW)

What drives me is a love for Florida wildlife and a passion for conservation. I’m proud of our wildlife hospital. More than 1,000 animals have come through our doors since we opened. People are surprised to learn that I don’t have a degree related to wildlife rehabilitation. When I moved to Ocala, I had no intention of starting a nonprofit. Advice that stays with me came early in my career: “Take care of yourself so you can care for others.” I want to foster that mindset for others working in this emotionally demanding field. My goal is to expand our educational side and teach the community more about local wildlife.

Robert Burr Jr.

37 / Civil Draftsman, Rogers Engineering / Singer, Song­writer & Founder, Propaganjah

What drives me is the desire to provoke independent thought and reflect on inner struggles. I’m proud of the super positive and upbeat energy I’ve kept in my band through the years. People are surprised to learn about my career. I draw everything from site plans to land surveys, and have been in the field since I was about 15. Advice that stays with me is “Never let negativity interfere with your vision, and never feel sorry for yourself.” My goal is to show people that they can do anything with the right people around them.

David Boston, Ph.D., AICP

38 / Owner, Amarach Planning Services

What drives me is the belief that having a home shouldn’t be a luxury. I named my company Amarach, which is Irish for “tomorrow,” because I want to build a better tomorrow for my daughter. I’m proud of the career I’ve built that allows me to help communities across the country as well as local initiatives. People are surprised to learn that I was homeless for about a month in college. I stayed in a shed behind a coworker’s parents’ home. Advice that stays with me is from my grandmother, who taught me to “put myself in other people’s shoes.” My goal is to create more opportunities for homeownership by helping shape housing policy. I also want to continue building a happy life with my wife, Caitlin.

Mandy McSherry

36 / Donor Relations Specialist, SMA Healthcare Foundation

What drives me is meeting people and building relationships. One of my favorite parts of my job is getting out into the community, learning what other organizations are doing and finding ways we can support each other. I’m proud of being part of Leadership Ocala Metro. It challenged me, helped me grow professionally and gave me a much better understanding of all the people and organizations working to make our community better. People are surprised to learn that I’m an introvert. People see me at so many events, and I love meeting people, but I also need plenty of time to recharge. After a busy week, I’m usually spending a quiet weekend at home. Advice that stays with me is “Just show up.” So many opportunities happened because I decided to say yes. My goal is to continue learning and building relationships, and I’m excited to see where those experiences take me.