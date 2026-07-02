Hannah DeLong, Timothy Ray, Matthew Lawrence Schwanke, Alex Sosa & more – 40 Under 40

(from back to front)

Bryan Carracciolo

37 / President/Owner, BWC Construction, BWC Capital Group, Ocala Leadership Conference, Brick City Hospitality Group and Old Florida Collection

What drives me is the opportunity to create something bigger than myself, whether it’s homes, businesses, jobs or future leaders. I’m proud of the family I have built with my wife, Corin. Professionally, I am proud to have earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. People are surprised to learn that one of my greatest passions is coaching. I believe leadership starts early, and the lessons learned through sports help leaders later in life. Advice that stays with me is “If your goals don’t scare you, they’re not big enough.” Growth only happens outside your comfort zone. My goal is to leave a legacy that extends far beyond business. I want to continue developing projects and creating opportunities that strengthen our communities. Most importantly, I hope to be remembered for the people I helped, the leaders I mentored and the positive impact I made on others.

Hannah DeLong

36 / eCommerce Marketing Manager, Schlage; President-Elect, Junior League of Ocala

What drives me is finding the good in people. I’m proud of many milestones this year. In my “day job,” I accepted a new role that has challenged me while building confidence in my skills and expertise. In my role as Community Impact Director, the Junior League of Ocala Diaper Bank distributed 19,000 diapers to families in our community. People are surprised to learn that I’m a bit of a car enthusiast. While my fiancé is more about the driving experience, I appreciate the aesthetics and enjoy being a passenger for the ride. My dream car is a Dodge Viper. Advice that stays with me is “Follow your heart.” Doing so has led me to every great thing in my life. My goal is to partner with my fiancé to grow our food service equipment business, National Equipment Depot, using my eCommerce marketing expertise and eventually becoming involved full time. Additionally, I hope to continue making a lasting impact in Marion County by supporting both our community and the natural resources that surround us.

Timothy Ray

26 / Team Leader, Keller Williams Cornerstone

What drives me is the desire to help my agents build the business and life they want and deserve. Knowing that my growth directly impacts their success motivates me to be a better leader. I’m proud of my achievement becoming the youngest Team Leader in Keller Williams Cornerstone’s nearly 30-year history. It is a privilege to lead such an established market center, and I am grateful for the trust they’ve placed in me. People are surprised to learn that I played college football. The teamwork and discipline I learned on the field directly shaped how I lead today. Advice that stays with me is “You can have results or excuses, but you can’t have both.” My goal is to continue maintaining and growing the best brokerage in Marion County for both our agents and our clients.

Roselynn Heinrich

38 / Master Sergeant, Accreditation Manager, Marion County Sheriff’s Office

What drives me is God and my family. I’m proud of becoming the Accreditation Manager for the Office of the Sheriff in Marion County and graduating from the Leadership Ocala Metro program. Class 39, best class ever! People are surprised to learn that I was my high school’s mascot. Go Tigers! Advice that’s stayed with me is “More is caught than taught.” My goal is to travel more and create lasting memories with my family. I want to continue embracing new opportunities, enjoying life to the fullest and being present for the moments that matter most.

Timothy Ray

26 / Team Leader, Keller Williams Cornerstone

What drives me is the desire to help my agents build the business and life they want and deserve. Knowing that my growth directly impacts their success motivates me to be a better leader. I’m proud of my achievement becoming the youngest Team Leader in Keller Williams Cornerstone’s nearly 30-year history. It is a privilege to lead such an established market center, and I am grateful for the trust they’ve placed in me. People are surprised to learn that I played college football. The teamwork and discipline I learned on the field directly shaped how I lead today. Advice that stays with me is “You can have results or excuses, but you can’t have both.” My goal is to continue maintaining and growing the best brokerage in Marion County for both our agents and our clients.

Alex Sosa

38 / Co-owner and CEO, The WrapPros at BB Graphics

What drives me is one word: family. Everything I do is to make my wife and children proud and show them what hard work, perseverance, integrity and resilience look like. I’m proud of acquiring and leading The WrapPros at BB Graphics alongside my wife. What makes me most proud is knowing our company helps create jobs, support families and contribute to causes that make a positive impact. People are surprised to learn that I’m a pilot and have flown piston aircraft, turboprops and jets. Advice that stays with me is “Success is rarely accidental.” It is the result of preparation and discipline. My goal is to build a company that develops leaders, helps businesses throughout Florida to grow through effective branding and marketing. Personally, I want to continue growing as a husband, father, and leader. Success is not defined by a single achievement but by the positive impact I can make on the people around me and the legacy I leave behind.