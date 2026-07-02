Isiah Blount, Megan Moeder, Matthew Lawrence Schwanke, & more – 40 Under 40

(from left to right)

Isiah Blount

32 / Educator, Wyomina Park Elementary School

What drives me is the belief that one interaction can change the direction of someone’s life. I’m proud of my impact. Former students, parents and community members reach out to tell me something I said stayed with them. People are surprised to learn how many ideas I have running through my head. Many of my biggest goals began as scribbles in notebooks. Advice that stays with me came from my grandfather. He told me to “Be myself 100% of the time so no one can convince others that I’m someone else. But if they do, don’t let the percentage drop!” My goal is to help young people discover confidence, creativity and belonging.

Megan Moeder

37 / Marketing Director, OFMC

What drives me is my nature as a driven person. I’m proud of my two boys who are truly my world. They bring so much joy, adventure and perspective to my life. I’m incredibly proud of my professional achievements, but the family my husband and I have built is what I’m most grateful for. People are surprised to learn that I have never seen snow! It’s on my bucket list.Advice that stays with me is “Keep the faith.” Celebrate the good, stay grateful and trust that God has a plan during the difficult moments. My goal is to continue growing and learning. I also look forward to checking more places off my travel list.

Matthew Lawrence Schwanke

39 / CEO, Outdoor Valor

What drives me is, when I buried my brothers from the Iraq War, one of their widows told me not to be sad but to live a life worthy of their sacrifice and do something that would make them proud. I’m proud of our ability to serve more than 2,100 veterans throughout the Southeast, with no reported suicides among them. People are surprised to learn that I was a model in high school and modeled for Belk, JCPenney and others. Advice that stays with me is “The body can be trained, but the mind must be forged.” My goal is to create a national beacon of hope for veterans struggling with PTSD.

Javier Omar Zapata Sanchez

30 / Creative Director, Young Cultures Media & Young Cultures Clothing

What drives me is my faith and the calling to serve others. That keeps me focused every day. I’m proud of the businesses I built from the ground up, and my ability to help local businesses and spread the Word of God at the same time. People are surprised to learn how much my journey has been shaped by faith. A lot of what I do today came from moments where I had to trust God, through the challenges. Advice that stays with me is “Stay consistent and trust God’s timing,” especially during moments when things don’t happen as expected. My goal is to grow my brands and expand my impact beyond Ocala. I also hope to build a strong family in the future.

Ryne Rainey

37 / Business Owner, RN, BSN, Deep Roots Cabinet Company, Hello Little One 3D/4D, Hello Sunshine Tanning Co., HEA Consultants

What drives me is the opportunity to serve others and make a positive impact in my community. I’m proud of my success balancing several careers. My roles as a deputy sheriff, an ER trauma nurse and a business owner challenge me in different ways. People are surprised to learn that my professional journey began in law enforcement and health care. Advice that stays with me is “Show up consistently, even when no one is watching.” My goal is to grow businesses that create opportunities for others and build a strong foundation for my three daughters.

Kelsey Colangelo

26 / Assistant Controller of Resort Operations, WEC

What drives me is my husband and son, who inspire me to work hard to build a better future. I’m proud of being a mother while continuing to grow in my career. People are surprised to learn that I originally pursued nursing before finding my passion in accounting and finance. Advice that stays with me is ”Be coachable.” No matter how much experience you have, there is always something new to learn. My goal is to continue growing as a leader and mentor, helping others develop their skills and confidence while making a meaningful impact.