Michael Fronius III, Chelsea Allen, Caleb Harrison Taffer, & more – 40 Under 40

(from back to front)

Michael Fronius III

24 / Registered Nurse, Neuro ICU, HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

What drives me is knowing that my knowledge, compassion and presence can make a difference during some of the most difficult moments in a person’s life. I’m proud of earning my place as a Neuro ICU nurse and the trust that comes with it. Nursing school challenged me, and transitioning into a specialized critical care environment taught me resilience, adaptability and the value of teamwork. People are surprised to learn that I can juggle. It’s a fun skill that always brings a little energy and humor to the moment. Advice that stays with me comes from my father: “Keep going up.” No matter the obstacles or setbacks, consistent effort and a commitment to growth can make you a little better each day. My goal is to continue advancing in critical care nursing, pursue leadership opportunities and mentor future nurses entering the profession. I also want to inspire others to pursue a career serving others.

Chelsea Allen

36 / Heavy Equipment Service Administrator, Ring Power

What drives me is my competitive spirit. I’m always striving to be the best at whatever I’m doing. I’m proud of surviving cancer while leading the JLO as president. In April 2025, I was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer. I underwent a double mastectomy, 30 radiation treatments, four rounds of chemotherapy and DIEP flap reconstruction, all while working full time and leading an incredible group of women in our community. The support of our league and the impact we were making in the community became my driving force. People are surprised to learn that I recently launched a small business, Gulf Strand Co., selling handmade chunky beaded necklaces inspired by coastal living, salty air and sunny days. Advice that stays with me is “The grass is only greener where you water it.” My goal is to continue growing in my career at Ring Power and travel more with my family.

Kasee Glover

36 / Investor Reporting Analyst, Valon Mortgage

What drives me is my family. Every decision I make centers on creating a better future for them, helping them succeed and providing them with the support they need to thrive. I’m proud of my time participating in a World Changers mission trip, which remains one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. People are surprised to learn that I’m a Mimi. On paper, the math doesn’t add up, but our family was built through love, not blood, and I am incredibly proud of the bond we’ve created. Advice that stays with me is simple: “Adapt.” When obstacles appear, I try to focus on solutions rather than the problem. My goal is to continue growing both personally and professionally. As long as I do that, I know I’m moving in the right direction. I also hope to share what I learn along the way and help others grow as well.

Caleb Harrison Taffer

32 / Architectural Designer, Roberts Design Group

What drives me is figuring out the details. It’s not just seeing the pieces of a puzzle, but understanding how each piece creates the bigger picture. I’m proud of having at least one design in every park and nearly every hotel at Walt Disney World. I’d love to unveil some upcoming projects for the World Equestrian Center, but marketing would probably prefer I honor my NDA. People are surprised to learn that I’ve lived in 12 different states. That’s a fact people usually want to know more about. Advice that stays with me is something dad always said: “It’s fine to say you don’t know, but don’t be happy with that answer.” My goal in the short term is to see The Shoppes Off 80th have a successful rollout. Looking ahead, I want to earn my architectural license so I can stamp future projects coming to Ocala.

Sam Shipwash

37 / Event Planner & Coordinator, The Grateful Table Events

What drives me first and foremost, is my faith in God. I want to be a light wherever I go, serving others and reflecting God’s love along the way. My family is also a huge part of what drives me. I’m proud of my daughters. Being their mother is one of the greatest blessings of my life. Professionally, I’m incredibly proud of the relationships I’ve built over the years, walking alongside people during some of life’s biggest moments, and the lasting friendships that often come from those experiences. People are surprised to learn that I was born and raised in Ocala, and that I homeschool my daughters. Advice that’s stayed with me is Colossians 3:23: “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.” As someone who wears a lot of hats, this reminds me to be faithful with what’s in front of me. My goal is to raise my daughters into strong, kind, God-loving women who know who they are and aren’t afraid to live out their faith. I also hope to continue building meaningful relationships through my work and creating experiences that bring people together.