Kaitlyn Wilson-Butler, Emily Andrews, Kevin Saborio, & more – 40 Under 40

(from left to right)

Kaitlyn Wilson-Butler

34 / Strategic Communications, HCA Florida Healthcare

What drives me is my personal mission to leave people better than I found them. I’m proud of my motherhood journey and the way I show up for my village. Professionally, I’m proud of my service to local nonprofits and our culture of giving. Together, we are laying the groundwork for a community that values people, wellness, justice and sustainability. People are surprised to learn that I own Brick City Food Tours in downtown Ocala. My family has deep ties to Ocala, and my great-grandmother was a founding member of Ocala Civic Theatre. Advice that stays with me is to “look for the glimmers in life.” The amount of good in your life depends on your ability to notice it. My goal in the future is to own a bookstore, invest in my community through local politics, continue cultivating motherhood, master playing chords on the piano, read constantly and spend time tending my cottage garden.

Emily Andrews

28 / Chief Marketing Officer, Red Fern Pet Lodge

What drives me is a commitment to doing what is right, even when it’s difficult. At the end of the day, I’m less concerned with being successful than I am with being able to look back and know I acted with integrity. I’m proud of building my family’s business. People are surprised to learn I’ve served on the board of Fine Arts For Ocala (FAFO) for seven years and currently serve as board president. Advice that stays with me is Maya Angelou’s“People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Kevin Saborio

36 / Complex Director of Housekeeping, WEC Ocala

What drives me every day is being the best husband and father I can be to my wife and three children. My family is my purpose, motivation and greatest blessing. I also believe in doing what you love and loving what you do, which inspires me to give my best every day. I’m proud of my family more than anything else, without a doubt. Professionally, I am proud to be part of the WEC, where I have grown while doing what I truly enjoy. People are surprised to learn that I started my career as a Houseman in the Housekeeping Department. While many see me as a leader today, I still consider myself a student. Advice that stays with me is “Treat others the way you want to be treated.” My goal is to continue growing in the hospitality industry and helping those around me succeed. On a personal level, one of my lifelong dreams is to travel the world with my beloved wife.