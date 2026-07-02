Dayne Boudreau, Albert Febo Nales, Leighandra Gibbons, & more – 40 Under 40

(from left to right)

Dayne Boudreau

33 / Operations Manager, Canopy 360 Wealth

What drives me is loving God and loving people. That’s genuinely it. I want my wife and kids to see a man who works hard for the right reasons. I’m proud of my family. My beautiful bride Jamie and I have two daughters and a third due this summer. Professionally, I’m proud of my team and of my part in leading operations. People are surprised to learn that I have two engineering degrees, I’m learning guitar and I run long distances. I also recently launched a bookkeeping firm on the side, Live Oak Bookkeeping. I think people expect someone in operations and finance to be purely analytical, but I’ve always been more curious than calculating. Advice that stays with me is “Work with all your heart, for God and not for men.” When your motivation is right, everything else takes care of itself. My goal is to become a real resource for entrepreneurs trying to get their footing. I also want my kids to grow up knowing their dad was present and pointing them toward something bigger.

Albert Febo Nales

26 / Rooms Executive, The Riding Academy Hotel (WEC Ocala)

What drives me is growth, both for me and for those around me. Every day is an opportunity to create a meaningful experience for someone. I’m proud of the mindset I’ve developed throughout my life. I believe in being 1% better every day, which has helped shape who I am. People are surprised to learn how much time I dedicate to learning outside of work. I’m naturally curious about studying leadership, personal development, business and industry trends. Advice that stays with me is “Never stop learning.” No matter your title, experience or accomplishments, there is always something new to learn. My goal is to continue growing as a leader and staying open to new possibilities. I try not to focus on a specific title or position. Instead, I focus on achieving excellence where I am and allowing opportunities to develop from that foundation. Some of the best opportunities in life are the ones you never planned for.

Leighandra Gibbons

34 / Finance Assistant, Tillman & Associates Engineering / Director of Internal Operations, Brick City Beer & Wine Festival

What drives me is curiosity. Following it has opened the door to countless opportunities and brought me places I never imagined. I’m proud of being selected for Ocala Magazine’s 40 Under 40. People are surprised to learn that I’m not particularly a fan of beer or wine, despite overseeing an event centered around both. It’s an acquired taste I’m still trying to acquire. Advice that stays with me is “Showing up imperfectly is better than not showing up at all.” Life rewards courage and consistency, and showing up with an open heart is the first step. My goal is to serve as Ocala’s mayor.

Dakota Gardner

31 / Music Director, Meadowbrook Church

What drives me being a part of someone’s “aha” moment. In ministry, I get to see them realize they are loved, not alone and not without help. I’m proud of three things: falling in love with Jesus, marrying the love of my life and having the privilege to pursue ministry as a career. People are surprised to learn that through dual-enrollment program, I received my associate degree before my high school diploma. Advice that stays with me is “Instead of telling people what’s wrong, live in a way that shows them what’s right.” My goal is to leave a legacy of kindness, and show others that God loves them.

Lauren Debick

38 / Brand Strategist, Author, Life Coach, Creative Springs / Life Coaching with Lauren

What drives me is helping people feel connected, empowered and supported. I’m proud of my book, The Mermaid Mama. Publishing it allowed me to combine my professional experience and personal journey to encourage working mothers navigating life’s many responsibilities. People are surprised to learn about some of the many hats I’ve worn over the years, including Zumba instructor and lip-sync enthusiast. Advice that stays with me is one of my favorite quotes from Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings: “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” My goal is to show my children that it’s possible to pursue your dreams while staying true to your values.