Note from the Mayor: Honoring Our History, Building Our Future

I’m proud of the residents who care for one another and the community we continue to build together.

Recently, I attended a County Commission meeting where Marion County announced plans to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. As we approach this historic milestone for our great nation, planning is underway for a major Fourth of July celebration to honor our country’s founding and accomplishments.

Basketball is one way I connect with my boys, so nearly every day I set aside time to run drills and play games. We work hard but also have fun. When possible, I try to take them to a college game and have occasionally taken them to an NBA game. Most importantly, basketball provides us a chance to talk, laugh and simply connect. Many of life’s greatest lessons can come from sports.

This Independence Day, Marion County is preparing to host four simultaneous fireworks displays across the county, along with a parade and activities leading up to the big event. I look forward to seeing our community come together to celebrate patriotism and our shared history. More details will be shared as we get closer to the celebration. Local businesses interested in supporting the celebration are encouraged to contact the county for more information as planning continues.

I also want to address a question I’ve been receiving about 44th Avenue. For those who may not know, this road will connect to State Road 200, helping to ease congestion and improve travel throughout our city. I’m pleased to share that construction is nearing completion, and the roadway is expected to be finished no later than March. I look forward to the positive impact this project will have on our residents and visitors alike.

As we move into these months of more pleasant temperatures, I encourage everyone to take advantage of this beautiful time of year. Visit one of our parks and playgrounds, spend time in the community shopping local, and enjoy everything Ocala has to offer. Be sure to see the newest sculpture installed near the heart of Tuscawilla Park.

As your mayor, I’m proud of the residents who care for one another and the community we continue to build together. Ocala is a special place — and it’s because of you.

Thank you, and I’ll see you around.

Ben Marciano

Mayor of Ocala