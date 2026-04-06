More Than the Wedding

For couples, Ocala/Marion County is more than just a backdrop for “I do”; it’s a destination rich with activities that help alleviate the stress of entertaining wedding guests. No matter the wedding venue, guests can easily discover enjoyable activities just minutes away. To help perfect their stay, here are several ideas to keep wedding guests entertained all weekend.

Silver Springs and Appleton Museum of Art

Silver Springs State Park is a popular wedding location, so naturally exploring this park is a must for wedding weekend itineraries. Solo visitors, couples and families alike can enjoy many of Silver Springs’ attractions, such as kayaking, wildlife viewing and rides on the iconic glass-bottom boat. In case of unpredictable Florida weather, the Appleton Museum of Art provides a refined windoor experience just 10 minutes away from Silver Springs. The 81,000-square-foot museum boasts an impressive collection from around the world, curated within a classic environment that complements the sophisticated wedding guest experience.

The Heart of Ocala/Marion County

Guests staying near Downtown Ocala should take the time to explore this centrally located area. The diverse dining options alone are a major draw, with dozens of restaurants surrounding the historic square, ranging from casual outdoor eateries and fine dining to traditional dessert shops and trendy breweries. A few blocks north, the equally vibrant Midtown Ocala is an ideal area to round out a day of exploration. Here, guests can enjoy live entertainment at the Reilly Arts Center or relax with peaceful sunset strolls through art-filled paths at Tuscawilla Park.

Horse Capital Adventures

Living up to its reputation as the Horse Capital of the World®, Ocala/Marion County’s horse culture can turn any ordinary wedding weekend into an unforgettable adventure. World Equestrian Center has become a premier wedding destination with a variety of upscale venues, such as elegant ballrooms, vibrant gardens and intimate gathering spaces. A luxurious, all-in-one experience, WEC offers weekly free horse shows, upscale restaurants, numerous shopping options and a full-service spa perfect for a wedding party and guests. For interactive activities, Cactus Jack’s Trail Rides, Makin’ Tracks Trail Rides and Canyons Zip Line & Adventure Park offer guided horseback riding tours, providing a unique way to explore the destination. Complete the horse-country experience with an up-close farm tour at Gypsy Gold Horse Farm or Grandview Clydesdales to meet the horse legends raised locally.

Whether guests are seeking a peaceful morning on the water or an afternoon immersed in world-class horse culture, Ocala/Marion County provides the ideal, stress-free setting for any wedding weekend. This blend of natural beauty, local culture and top-tier equestrian experiences ensures there is something to discover around every corner.