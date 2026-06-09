Exposure Changes Everything

Young minds are impressionable. Sometimes all it takes is one meaningful conversation, one positive influence, one opportunity or one person willing to believe in them to change the direction of someone’s life.

For many young people, exposure is everything — the chance to experience something outside what they see every day, to step into new environments, meet successful role models and begin to see possibilities beyond what they have always known. Because it is difficult to envision more for yourself when you have never seen it firsthand.

That belief sits at the heart of Kut Different, a Marion County mentorship and leadership organization founded by Jamie Gilmore Jr. and Eddie Rocker after recognizing a deeper need among young men in the community, not simply for activities, but for guidance, structure, accountability and exposure to new possibilities.

What began in 2020 inside a small football shed with just five young men has since grown into a mentorship and leadership organization serving roughly 125 young men throughout Marion County today. Along the way, Kut Different has continued to grow through partnerships with Marion County Public Schools, the Marion County Hospital District, United Way and other community organizations that share the group’s vision for investing in young people and strengthening the future of the community.

“Kut Different was born out of lived experience, observation and a deep passion for helping young men realize their potential,” Jamie explained. “Too many young men were growing up without access to mentors, opportunities or environments that challenged them to think bigger.”

The organization focuses on helping young men grow not only academically, but mentally, emotionally and personally. Through mentorship, leadership development, exposure trips, workshops and community engagement, Kut Different works to help participants build confidence, emotional awareness, discipline and a stronger sense of identity.

“Many young men today are struggling with identity, confidence, emotional stability, lack of guidance and lack of positive examples,” Jamie said. “A lot of people see behavior, but they don’t always understand what’s underneath it.”

That understanding shapes the organization’s approach to mentorship. Rather than mentoring from a distance, Kut Different emphasizes consistency, relationship-building and shared experiences. Mentors walk alongside participants through weekly programming, leadership discussions, exposure trips and one-on-one conversations designed to challenge and encourage them while helping them envision a larger future for themselves.

Exposure, Jamie says, remains one of the organization’s most important pillars.

“Exposure changed my life personally,” he shared, recalling how leaving home to attend college in Philadelphia expanded his perspective and helped him realize the world was much bigger than where he came from. “One conversation, one trip, one mentor or one experience can completely change the trajectory of a young person’s life.”

That philosophy comes to life through the organization’s Summer Leadership Academy, an eight-week program serving young men throughout Marion County. Participants engage in leadership workshops, fitness activities, financial literacy lessons, team-building exercises, career exploration and exposure trips designed to broaden perspectives and introduce students to environments and opportunities they may never have encountered otherwise.

Over the years, participants have toured NFL locker rooms with the Jacksonville Jaguars, visited college campuses including Clark Atlanta University, explored professional environments ranging from the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville to the Port of Miami and connected with entrepreneurs, executives and business leaders who help students envision possibilities beyond their current surroundings.

This is not simply emotional support. It is preparation — preparing young men to step confidently into leadership, opportunity and adulthood.

Many of the mentors and board members connected to Kut Different are not abstract motivational figures. They are local men who came from Marion County and expanded their own lives through education, athletics, business and leadership. That representation matters because it allows young men to see examples of success that feel tangible and attainable.

The impact of that work is already visible. According to organization data, 87% of students report meaningful growth in self-awareness and identity, while 77% say they feel more confident speaking up in class, in groups or with mentors. Students also report improvements in accountability, emotional regulation, leadership skills and positive peer influence.

But beyond the numbers are the real-life changes taking place in how these young men see themselves and their future.

“There have been many moments,” Jamie said, “but one of the most powerful things to witness is seeing a young man go from being quiet, withdrawn or lacking confidence to becoming a leader and believing in himself.”

That transformation is especially evident during Kut Different’s annual Summer Greatness Gala, where participants from the Summer Leadership Academy attend and share personal testimonials on stage in front of community members, mentors and supporters. For many, it is an opportunity not only to tell their story, but to stand confidently in spaces they may once have believed were out of reach.

At its core, Kut Different is about more than mentorship programs or leadership workshops. It is about helping young men understand their value, expand their vision and realize that their circumstances do not define their future.

“We want every young man who comes through Kut Different to leave believing that they matter,” Jamie said, “that they were created with purpose, and that they are capable of becoming great leaders in their homes, schools and communities.”

Although the organization has grown significantly since 2020, its mission remains unchanged — to guide young men to own their greatness.

Current Initiatives & How To Get Involved

Summer Greatness Gala

Friday, July 24, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Church of Hope

Kut Different’s annual gala celebrates the achievements and growth of participating young men while raising support for future programming and exposure opportunities.

For sponsorship information:

Emily Parada

emily.parada@kutdifferent.org

Become a Mentor or Volunteer

Kut Different is actively seeking mentors and volunteers who are passionate about investing in young men throughout Marion County.

Support Through Monthly Donations

Recurring donations help fund mentorship programming, workshops, exposure trips, leadership development and enrichment opportunities for participating students.

After School Enrichment Program (ASE)

Kut Different’s free ASE program is offered during the summer and school year at Howard Academy and Central Christian Church.

Programs are held Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Learn More

kutdifferent.org

352-789-0513