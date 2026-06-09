Men in Business

Matt McCormick

President and CEO of the CEP

Business? The Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership (CEP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocacy, economic development, workforce initiatives, entrepreneurship and fostering a strong economic climate where organizations of all sizes and industries can thrive and succeed.

Challenges You Have Faced in Your Business? Being new here, I would say it is learning the lay of the land and how everything moves.

How You Overcame the Challenges? By building relationships with people. I love meeting people and listening to what they have to say. I also take time to ask questions. You cannot be afraid to ask questions. You can always learn something if you just ask and then listen.

Favorite Charity? I don’t necessarily have a favorite. I tend to gravitate toward charities that work with families. Whether that is a charity that works to remove families from an abusive situation or helps a family move forward, it has the ability to make generational changes when there is a strong family.

Guiding Principles in Your Life? “Faith, then family. Build relationships with people. Most everything can be accomplished or solved through relationships. Always be honest and understand your ethical and moral boundaries.

Looking Forward, What Do You See Happening in Your Business Based Upon What You Are Seeing Now? Growth. With the growth happening in Marion County, we are poised to see growth in many areas at the CEP. We will work strategically and efficiently to manage that growth while staying focused on the mission of the organization.

One Thing People Would Be Surprised to Learn About You? I am a pretty quiet person. I love a good get-together with friends and colleagues, but I equally love time alone working with my hands to build or create something.

Tom James

Vice President of Business Services, Ocala CEP (Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership)

Business? The Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership (CEP) works to be the leading voice of the business community. We strive to improve economic prosperity through our key areas of focus business attraction, business retention and business creation.

Challenges You Have Faced in Your Business? Population growth in the state of Florida is happening from coast to coast and from the Panhandle through the peninsula. Among the challenges the business community faces are continuing to attract, create and retain jobs that pay competitive wages while the community maintains the charm and natural beauty that make Ocala/Marion County unique.

How You Overcame the Challenges? Ocala/Marion County can have the best of both worlds. Working with the city and county to pass the penny for infrastructure over 20 years and the half-penny for schools over 10 years helps keep up with growth while serving the citizens’ basic needs. We also grow organically by partnering with our area schools to grow the workforce from within by aligning curriculum with job opportunities that are now available.

Favorite Charity? I grew up with United Way in my blood. My mom, Toni James, was president for 30 years. I saw the way the organization raised funds from our incredibly generous citizens to help those in need. Donations go directly to the agencies United Way supports, making an incredible difference in our community.

Guiding Principles in Your Life? Show up and be consistent. Keep your promises. Trust in the signs God is sending your way. Learn how to serve others — from family and friends to those in the community who need assistance. This is the way to becoming whole.

Looking Forward, What Do You See Happening in Your Business Based Upon What You Are Seeing Now? Communication between the community’s key entities is essential. It is the pathway to striking a delicate balance between quality of life and smart growth.

Ron Wetherington

Owner/Manager of Fort King Manor Apartments

Business? As a businessperson, I am the owner and manager of Fort King Manor Apartments in Ocala’s prestigious Historic District. I am also the Society Editor for Ocala Magazine.

Challenges You Have Faced in Your Business? In both real estate and magazine publishing, I strive to be a superlative people person. This means that I am challenged to always be my absolute best self when communicating with others.

How You Overcame the Challenges? As an extrovert who is often in the public arena, I have to be able to judge real people from phonies. This is especially true when doing rental applications and background checks.

Favorite Charity? As the Society Editor for OM, it is my job to write about and photograph 12 different charity events per year. In my will, I am leaving funds to care for cats and the homeless.

Guiding Principles in Your Life? I believe in the strength of persistence. I also believe in handling problems quickly. I am successful because I never gave up and overcame problems that life gave me.

Looking Forward, What Do You See Happening in Your Business Based Upon What You Are Seeing Now? Ocala, for the past several years, has been a boomtown. More people are moving into Marion County every day. This means that both my Fort King Manor Apartments and OM will increase in value.

One Thing People Would Be Surprised to Learn About You? When I was a child, the only dessert I would eat was Key lime pie. It is still my preference, and close friends say that I make the best Key lime pie they have ever tasted. My secret is using fresh Key limes.

Glenn Lane

Developer

Business? The First American International Inc. includes commercial real estate and residential real estate development.

Challenges You Have Faced in Your Business? One of the biggest challenges I faced was putting together the development of what is now the Ocala Hilton. At the time, Ocala had an emerging horse industry but lacked quality hotels to support it. Mostly truck stops, honestly. While assembling the property for the Hilton project, I discovered that a key contract for the site had been fraudulently signed by an employee I had hired. The situation involved forged documents, international legal issues and extensive financial risk.

How You Overcame the Challenges? OI traveled to Curacao to work directly with the actual property owner and resolve the legal issues surrounding the forged contract. After working through attorneys, international documentation and negotiations, we were able to successfully complete the transaction and move forward with the Hilton project.That experience reinforced my personal belief that “there is a way” if you are willing to stay persistent and keep working through the problem.

Guiding Principles in Your Life? I believe we are extremely fortunate to live in Florida, particularly in Ocala. We have great people, beautiful land and incredible opportunities. I believe growth should be approached thoughtfully while preserving the natural beauty and character of our community.

Looking Forward, What Do You See Happening in Your Business Based Upon What You Are Seeing Now? I believe Ocala is continuing to move in a positive direction with projects like the World Equestrian Center bringing international recognition to the area. In my own development projects, including Via Paradisus, I have focused on blending development with art, landscaping and preservation of natural beauty.

Nick Navetta

Financial Advisor

Business? Edward Jones Investments

Challenges You Have Faced in Your Business? Volatile Stock Market

How You Overcame the Challenges? Recommend quality investments with proven track records.

Favorite Charity? Humane Society of Marion County

Personal Motto? Never Stop Serving!

Guiding Principles in Your Life? Live “The Golden Rule.”

Looking Forward, What Do You See Happening in Your Business Based Upon What You Are Seeing Now? Tremendous opportunity in stock market performance going forward.

One Thing People Would Be Surprised to Learn About You? I served 30 years in the military, with my last duty position as the Training Division Chief for all Special Operations worldwide.

Dr. Ravi Chandra

Board-Certified Vascular Surgeon

Business? At Surgical Specialists of Ocala, we focus on comprehensive, minimally invasive vascular care with an outpatient-first approach. We treat a wide range of arterial and venous conditions, with a strong emphasis on preventing amputations and helping patients avoid major open surgery whenever possible. By utilizing advanced endovascular techniques and performing many procedures in our office-based lab, we’re able to provide safer, more efficient care with shorter recovery times.

Challenges You Have Faced in Your Business? One of the biggest challenges has been keeping up with the rapid growth of our community while ensuring patients continue to have timely access to specialized vascular care. As demand increases, it becomes even more important to remain efficient, innovative and focused on delivering high-quality outcomes.

How You Overcame the Challenges? We’ve addressed these challenges through thoughtful growth and innovation. Our outpatient-focused model allows us to provide efficient, high-quality care outside of the traditional hospital setting, helping patients receive treatment more quickly and comfortably.

Guiding Principles in Your Life? I try to lead with integrity, consistency and compassion in everything I do. In medicine, that means listening carefully, making thoughtful decisions and always striving for the best possible outcomes for my patients. Outside of work, I prioritize my family, my faith and maintaining balance in life. My faith is a foundational part of who I am and guides how I lead, serve others and approach challenges with humility and purpose.

Looking Forward, What Do You See Happening in Your Business Based Upon What You Are Seeing Now? As our community continues to grow, I see an increasing need for advanced vascular care delivered in an outpatient setting. The future of our practice will focus on expanding minimally invasive treatment options, improving patient access and continuing to adopt innovative technologies that help patients avoid major surgery whenever possible.

Jared Keuntjes

Owner, Pro Closets & Cabinetry.

Business? Pro Closet & Cabinetry is a Central Florida-based design, manufacturing and installation company specializing in high-end residential cabinetry, custom closets, garages, home offices, outdoor kitchens and storage solutions. We take projects from concept to completion, combining innovative design, advanced manufacturing technology and exceptional craftsmanship to create spaces that improve how people live and work.

How You Overcame the Challenges? I’ve learned that sustainable growth begins with people. By investing in our team, building systems that create accountability, embracing innovation and staying focused on long-term goals rather than short-term wins, we’ve been able to overcome obstacles and continue moving forward. Challenges are inevitable in business; how you respond to them defines your future.

Personal Motto? Success is built by doing the ordinary things extraordinarily well, every single day.

Guiding Principles in Your Life? Lead with integrity. Keep your word. Stay humble enough to learn and confident enough to make decisions. Treat people the way you want to be treated. Focus on creating value rather than chasing recognition, and remember that true success is measured not only by what you build, but by the opportunities you create for others.

Looking Forward, What Do You See Happening in Your Business Based Upon What You Are Seeing Now? I’m excited about continuing to build a company that outlasts me. My vision is to create an organization known not only for exceptional products, but also for exceptional people. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on innovation, operational excellence and creating meaningful career opportunities while delivering an unmatched customer experience throughout Florida and beyond.

Dr. Kamal | MODY, PT, DPT

Director of Outpatient Physical Therapy OFMC Wellness Center

Business? At Ocala Family Medical Center Wellness Center (Outpatient Physical Rehabilitation), we provide outpatient physical rehabilitation services, primarily physical therapy. We also have multiple subspecialty providers within our therapy department.

Challenges You Have Faced in Your Business? One of the primary long-term challenges healthcare providers continue to face involves health insurance coverage for care. Providers must constantly balance recommended plans of care with what patients’ insurance will cover, whether related to medications, procedures, tests or physical therapy.

How You Overcame the Challenges? Though we cannot completely overcome the challenges of third-party payors, we have implemented methods to better empower our patients through education and guidance so they can make informed decisions regarding their care and rehabilitation.

To address staffing and hiring challenges at OFMC, we have increased our online presence through social media and professional networks, including launching a weekly podcast related to physical therapy. We have also built long-term relationships with in-state colleges and universities to create partnerships and clinical education opportunities within our facility.

In addition, we have worked to create a culture that promotes a healthier balance between work and home life while showing employees they are valued and appreciated. At OFMC, we truly strive to put “family” into practice.

Favorite Charity? My favorite charity is the ISKCON Alachua Temple. Donations directly support its onsite kitchen, which provides freshly prepared meals for hundreds of people each week and feeds thousands during festivals. I also regularly donate to the Florida Sheriffs Association and Hospice of Marion County because I believe strongly in supporting organizations that directly impact our local community.

Anthony Zackery

Corporate Controller, Ocala Family Medical Center

Business? Ocala Family Medical Center, (OFMC) is a privately owned, multi-specialty medical facility.

Challenges You Have Faced in Your Business? Learning how to work as a team. It’s not a natural skill for me, as I tend to work very comfortably on my own.

How You Overcame the Challenges? By watching others who are better at it than me and following their example.

Favorite Charity? Wear Gloves. They teach life skills and empower those in need to better themselves.

Personal Motto? Wherever you may go, eat like a local.

Guiding Principles in Your Life? The teachings of Christ and how to love and treat others.

One Thing People Would Be Surprised to Learn About You? I tend to leave the country at least once a year, and I’ve documented many of my travels on my own YouTube channel. I have videos from Peru, Scotland, France, Germany, Ecuador and many other countries.

Brien Weidemiller

Owner, Weide Automotive Repair

Business? At Weide Automotive Repair Inc. & Weide Holdings, LLC, we are a full-service automotive repair facility and a true dealership alternative.

Challenges You Have Faced in Your Business? The market and vehicles themselves are among the most technologically advanced pieces of equipment most people own. The hardware and software alone create stress points for consumers, with increased costs for what were once considered routine services, not to mention the ongoing effort required to stay educated on each manufacturer’s newest innovations.

How You Overcame the Challenges? We overcome because we must. We offer not only quality, value, and care, but also go beyond customers’ expectations with an empathetic and understanding approach to everyone we serve.

Favorite Charities/Community Involvement? Better Together, Kut Different, Vets Helping Vets, Habitat for Humanity, and Outdoor Valor.

Guiding Principles in Your Life? I Matthew 22 34-40, The Greatest Commandment.

“Hearing that Jesus had silenced the Sadducees, the Pharisees got together. One of them, an expert in the law, tested him with this question ‘Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?’ Jesus replied ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”

What Do You See Happening Next in Your Business? We will continue to grow and expand while helping those around us learn what Christ-like service means through our work in the automotive industry.