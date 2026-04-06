Connecting Our Community This April

The City of Ocala believes in engaging with our residents. Throughout April, we’ve planned several free events to help connect the community while supporting the arts and our environment.

First Friday Art Walk

On Friday, April 3, from 6 to 9 p.m., the Ocala Cultural Arts Division will host First Friday Art Walk. This free event takes place throughout historic downtown Ocala, with the Downtown Square serving as the event hub. The walk features more than 30 artist displays, community performances and extended shopping and dining hours so you can help support local businesses.

To learn more or to participate as an art vendor, visit ocalafl.gov/artwalk.

Sunset Songs Series

Also on Friday, April 3, residents can enjoy a free concert as part of Ocala Recreation and Parks’ Sunset Songs Series. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Citizens’ Circle (151 SE Osceola Ave.), rock/indie electronica group Perpetual Groove will take the stage.

Formed in 1997 in Savannah, Georgia, before relocating to Athens, Georgia, the band is known for its blend of rock, indie electronica and touches of metal. The shows feature immersive performances, a signature light show and experimental stage setups.

To learn more, visit ocalafl.gov/sunsetsongsseries.

Earthfest: Celebrate Arbor Day

Help the city celebrate Arbor Day by joining us Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tuscawilla Park (800 NE Sanchez Ave.) for Earthfest. This free, family-friendly event is filled with outdoor fun and eco-inspired activities. Look forward to tree giveaways, rock wall climbing, tree climbing, food trucks and live music.

Children ages 14 and younger can also participate in a Youth Fishing Derby. Participants may catch and release fish at Lake Tuscawilla, and prizes will be awarded. You are encouraged to bring your own equipment and bait, as supplies will be limited. Registration is not required.

To learn more, visit ocalafl.gov/earthfest.

To learn more about events hosted by the City of Ocala, follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@cityofocalafl). To download a copy of Ocala Recreation and Parks’ Spring Activity Guide, visit ocalafl.gov/recpark.