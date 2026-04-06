Rubbish & Debrie: Marion County’s Dynamic Duo Against Litter

Here in Marion County, two colorful mascots are helping lead the charge for a cleaner community. Meet Rubbish and Debrie, the lively raccoon faces of the “No Horsin’ Around With Marion” anti-litter campaign. With big personalities and an even bigger message, these characters are on a mission: to teach the next generation why keeping their community litter-free matters.

The campaign, organized by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners, focuses on education, awareness and community pride. You may have noticed Rubbish and Debrie on signs around the county or on a few of the SunTran buses that travel throughout Ocala. Along with those displays, Rubbish and Debrie bring the message directly to students through school visits and interactive presentations. That’s where they shine.

When the mascots visit local classrooms and assemblies, the atmosphere quickly turns energetic. Kids laugh, ask questions and eagerly participate in activities designed to show the impact of litter on neighborhoods, wildlife and local waterways. Through games, storytelling and visual demonstrations, students learn simple habits such as picking up trash, recycling when possible and reminding friends not to litter.

The mascots also emphasize that small actions add up. A single piece of litter may seem harmless, but multiplied across a community, it can harm animals, clog drainage systems and make public spaces less enjoyable. By teaching these lessons early, the campaign hopes to build lifelong environmental stewardship.

Teachers say the visits leave a lasting impression. Children remember the characters long after the assembly ends, often sharing what they learned with family members at home.

With their playful approach and positive message, Rubbish and Debrie and the “No Horsin’ Around With Marion” litter campaign are proving that environmental education doesn’t have to be dull. In fact, in Marion County, it’s becoming something kids look forward to — one laugh, lesson and cleaner sidewalk at a time.