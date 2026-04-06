April is All About Eggs and Earth

This month is all about April! This month we will be talking about Easter, Earth Day, April Fools’ Day, and National Pretzel Day.

First, let’s talk about Easter. Easter is one of my favorite holidays! Every year my family goes to Golden Ocala, has a nice brunch, and does an Easter egg hunt. Even though I’m getting older and don’t always want to do an Easter egg hunt, I still enjoy watching my brother have fun. For Christians, it’s a very special day to remember when Jesus came back to life after he died. It’s like the ultimate happy ending because it shows that love is stronger than anything else!

Next, let’s talk about Earth Day. Earth Day is on April 22nd and is a day to celebrate cleaning up the Earth and making it a great place to live. It’s a day to remember how much we should protect our planet. You can do things like participate in cleanups, spread awareness, plant a tree, or just feel more connected with nature. I hope everyone has a great Earth Day!

Next, let’s talk about April Fools’ Day. It’s on April 1st, and it’s a day to maybe play some pranks on your friends. You could tell some funny jokes too! April Fools’ Day is also the day my grandparents got married, so it’s their anniversary, and they’re fun like that!

Last, let’s talk about National Pretzel Day. National Pretzel Day is on April 26th and was created by Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell to celebrate this delicious snack. Pretzels actually have a really long history and were first made a long time ago in Europe! On National Pretzel Day, you can often find pretzels for half off, so if you’re craving one, make sure to run to your grocery store.

Thank you for reading this month’s Kids’ Corner. See you next month!