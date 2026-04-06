“Oh What a Night” | Royal Dames for Cancer Research Gala

One of the highlights of the charity events calendar is the Ocala Royal Dames for Cancer Research annual fundraising gala. With a theme of “Oh, What a Night,” the evening was an enormous success, with an exceptional performance by the Atlantic City Boys. The Rt. Rev. David Sokol, Ph.D., gave the opening blessing, and the master of ceremonies was Sean Gerrity. Among the distinguished guests was the daughter of the founder, Theresa Castro — Bernadette Castro.

In 1986, Theresa Castro brought a group of public-spirited women in Ocala together and organized the Ocala Royal Dames for Cancer Research. For nearly four decades, these women have proudly followed the path set forth by their founder and have become an extraordinary group of women. Their vision to raise funds for cancer research and educate our community continues to this day.

To date, the Ocala Royal Dames have raised well over $4 million to support cancer research at UF Health Cancer Institute and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, as well as educational programs at the College of Central Florida that benefit our community.

Maybe you have lost a loved one to cancer or have walked the difficult path of cancer treatment yourself. We all struggle to fight this terrible disease.

To make a donation or join this illustrious group, visit OcalaRoyalDames.org.

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