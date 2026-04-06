Seed Library Helps Marion County Grow

Get your garden growing with a little help from the Marion County Public Library System’s Seed Library. This unique service allows library patrons to explore gardening in an accessible and community-centered way.

With the Seed Library, patrons can browse a catalog featuring more than 200 seed varieties available at all nine — soon to be 10 — Marion County Public Library locations. With a library card, patrons can check out seeds for flowers, vegetables, herbs and ornamental plants. The Seed Library collection is ever evolving, with seed varieties and quantities changing based on seasonal availability, as well as generous donations from companies, community partners and local gardening enthusiasts.

As the Seed Library approaches its first anniversary, it has already made a significant impact in the community. More than 12,000 packets of seeds have been checked out by library patrons, reflecting a growing interest in gardening and sustainable living. Vegetables and flowers are the most popular choices, with vegetable seeds accounting for approximately 55% of total circulation.

Individual public library locations have seen unique trends in seed requests. At Freedom Public Library, patrons have requested 259 packets of flower seeds, along with the highest numbers of tomatoes, beans and squash. Fort McCoy Public Library has seen the greatest demand for corn, while Sankofa Public Library leads in requests for collard greens and cucumbers. These patterns highlight the diverse interests and gardening preferences across Marion County communities.

Community involvement plays a vital role in the success of the Seed Library. Approximately 10% of the entire seed collection comes directly from donations by residents. According to library staff, one of the most frequently asked questions from patrons is, “Can I bring seeds to donate?” The answer is yes.

The library gladly accepts seeds in manufacturer-sealed packets, as well as seeds that have been properly harvested and saved. Donors are encouraged to provide as much information as possible, including the plant variety and harvest date, to ensure quality and usability. Seeds contributed by community growers are labeled with a red “C,” helping patrons easily identify locally sourced options.

In celebration of the upcoming America 250 national anniversary, library staff are preparing special seed packets featuring red, white and blue flower varieties, along with a festive “patriotic mix.” These themed packets offer a fun and meaningful way for patrons to participate in the nationwide commemoration while beautifying their outdoor spaces.

The Seed Library is made possible through partnerships with Master Gardeners, UF/IFAS Extension Marion County, Soil & Water Conservation of Marion County, the Florida Wildflower Association, the Pioneer Garden Club and the Florida Native Plant Society of Marion County — Big Scrub Chapter, among others. Additional support from the Friends of the Ocala Public Library helps sustain and grow the program.

For more information about the Seed Library and other programs, events and resources, visit library.marionfl.org or follow the library on social media.