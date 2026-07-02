Erica Dyce & Melanie Saporito Winkel – 40 Under 40

Erica Dyce

33 / Yoga Instructor, The Vines Hospital

What drives me is helping people feel stronger, healthier and more connected to themselves. I’m proud of my ability to use yoga to make a positive impact in my community. One highlight was leading a class for “Workout with the Mayor.” People are surprised to learn that I was in banking for 10 years before becoming a yoga instructor. Advice that stays with me is a quote by Tunde Oyeneyin: “Today is a great day to have a really, really great day.” My goal is to continue breaking down barriers between movement and mental health with the power of yoga and meditation.

Melanie Saporito Winkel

26 / Event Manager, World Equestrian Center (WEC) Ocala

What drives me is the opportunity to keep learning and challenging myself. I’m proud of the life and career I’ve built for myself and the confidence I’ve gained along the way. People are surprised to learn that I love nature and being creative, so I’m usually working on a DIY house project or dreaming up my next garden plan. Advice that stays with me is “Focus on what you can control, not what you can’t.” My goal is to build a happy family, continue growing professionally and make a positive impact on those around me