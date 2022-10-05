Vegan Carnitas (yes, it’s a thing)

Get ready to challenge everything you might be thinking about vegan food. The word “vegan” can be intimidating. Just knowing it’s the healthiest alternative for our bodies and for the planet sounds less indulgent and insinuates more work. Psh. It’s not any more work and it’s delish! We invite you to lean into the challenge with these plant-based carnitas. They’re a perfect for anyone looking to incorporate a healthier lifestyle into their diet. To elevate the classic plant protein, we used a blend of savory spices to season with care. Whether you are serving this delectable dish for a weekend brunch or Taco Tuesday, your family and friends won’t be disappointed!