Vegan Carnitas (yes, it’s a thing)

Get ready to challenge everything you might be thinking about vegan food. The word “vegan” can be intimidating. Just knowing it’s the healthiest alternative for our bodies and for the planet sounds less indulgent and insinuates more work. Psh. It’s not any more work and it’s delish! We invite you to lean into the challenge with these plant-based carnitas. They’re a perfect for anyone looking to incorporate a healthier lifestyle into their diet. To elevate the classic plant protein, we used a blend of savory spices to season with care. Whether you are serving this delectable dish for a weekend brunch or Taco Tuesday, your family and friends won’t be disappointed!
Ingredients
3 tbsp olive oil
2 enoki mushroom packs
1 red onion
vegan sour cream
cilantro
4 corn tortillas
1 avocado
1 1/2 tsp cumin
1 tbsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
1/4 tsp black pepper
1/2 tsp salt
1 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp oregano
Instructions
• Chop enoki into small pieces horizontally
• Dice your red onion and put it to the side.
• Slice avocado and put it to the side.
• Heat olive oil in a pan and then sear the enoki, cook half of the mushrooms at a time to avoid making the mushrooms soggy. Do not constantly stir, let the mushrooms crisp up on each side.
• Pour in your spices and mix together.
• Toast your tortillas.
• Assemble your tacos to your like and finish off with vegan sour cream.