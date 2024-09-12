Around The Dinner Table: Chef Matthew Strate

8 Ocala chefs share their favorite family recipes

Chef Matthew Strate: MOJO’S

As the Director of Operations at Mojo’s, I am always challenged to bring new menu ideas to the restaurant. We have been wanting to bring a new burger to the menu and I immediately knew the smash burger would be a hit at Mojo’s because it is a family favorite at my house. I have a large family of 6 boys, and they LOVE cheeseburgers. This style of cheeseburger is by far their favorite, so much so that we have it every Friday for dinner. This recipe is perfect if you have a Blackstone and want to try something different than your standard cheeseburger.

Smash Burger

Smash Sauce

Ingredients:

1 cup Mayonnaise

2 tbsp. Ketchup

2 tsp. Yellow mustard

1 tbsp. Hot sauce

1 tbsp. Minced garlic

2 tbsp. Dill picklejuice

Pinch of Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Combine all sauce ingredients together in a bowl and mix well.

Place in fridge to chill.

Smash Burgers

Ingredients:

Two 3 oz. Ground beef “balls”

1 oz. Finely shredded white onion

2-3 Dill pickle chips

Brioche bun

2 Slices of American cheese

Butter or oil

Garlic (to taste)

Salt (to taste)

Pepper (to taste)

Instructions:

Place shredded onion on a lightly buttered/oiled griddle and let simmer for about 30 seconds.

Once the onions have simmered, place the ground beef balls on the onions and “smash” with a spatula, the flatter the better.

Sprinkle salt, pepper, and garlic on to the burger.

Let the burger cook for 1-2 minutes before flipping.

Once flipped, season the other side of the burger and place 1 slice of American cheese on each patty.

Cook for 1-2 minutes and then remove from the griddle.

While the burger is cooking, lightly butter the brioche bun and place on the griddle.

Once the bun is a light brown color, remove from griddle

To assemble, place 2 tbs of smash sauce on the top side of the top bun (yes, the top side, the buns are served inside out for this recipe!).

Stack both burger patties on the bottom bun.

Place 2-3 dill pickle chips on top, and place the top bun.

Smash the burger one last time and enjoy your SMASH BURGER!