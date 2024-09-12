Around The Dinner Table: Chef Chasz Lord

8 Ocala chefs share their favorite family recipes

Chef Chasz Lord: Franco’s Italian Restaurant

I chose this classic Italian dish with a variety of seafood and has become one of our first favorites here at Franco’s

Classic Italian Seafood

This recipe is a family secret, but you’re encouraged to create your own version! This classic includes shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, calamari and grouper sauteed with fresh garlic and basil in a light plum tomato sauce finished with a cold water lobster tail. Served over linguine. Or head to Franco’s to try theirs.