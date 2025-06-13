Building Legacies

A father, a son, and a shared vision: How Stentiford Construction is blending craftsmanship, innovation, and love of family into every build

Paul Stentiford, a seasoned contractor and the driving force behind Stentiford Construction, has spent more than 20 years building a legacy steeped in craftsmanship and expertise—where the only office he knows is the job site. Guided by invaluable lessons from his father—maintaining the schedule, adhering to the budget, and never compromising on quality—Paul blends time-honored techniques with innovative practices.

Seven years ago, his son Tyler joined the business, initially planning to stay for just a short time. But their synergistic partnership flourished as Tyler, who holds a degree in architecture and scenic design, brought a fresh perspective. Before diving into client projects, Tyler digitized the company’s paper records and taught his dad how to access the newly computerized files on his phone—something Paul now loves having at his fingertips in his mobile office. It proved that even a veteran contractor can benefit from a little tech support.

Together, they’re not only constructing remarkable buildings and homes but also crafting a legacy that honors their family’s rich history across three generations—while boldly embracing the future.

Both Paul and Tyler recognize each other’s strengths and differences. That mutual respect gives the company its strong foundation.

“Tyler has a gift for envisioning what’s on paper and bringing it to life, enhancing the customer’s vision and ensuring satisfaction,” Paul notes. “He sees spaces not just as structures, but as experiences. His background in scene design helps us create homes that feel beautifully intentional.”

In turn, Tyler appreciates his father’s extensive knowledge and experience.

“A home is the most personal thing you build,” he says. “My dad knows where to get quality materials at the best price and has an exceptional crew to bring the project to completion. He handles every step of the building process, from permits and planning to final finishes—always with a commitment to quality and care.”

Tyler is also grateful that his dad believed in him. While Paul gave him the opportunity, Tyler recently earned his position in the company as vice president.

“My dad motivates me, recognizes my skills, and helps me be the best version of myself.”

This dedication has earned Stentiford Construction a reputation that brings businesses and individuals back time and again. Over the years, Stentiford Construction has been awarded contracts to complete six offices for Kimley Horn, a U. S. based engineering firm that demands high tech facilities and competitive bids and they repeatedly trust Stentiford.

Last January, the duo was entrusted with building a 6,000-square-foot custom home in the exclusive Jumbolair community. Stentiford Construction not only completed the luxury build in a record-breaking six months—a timeline virtually unheard of for a home of that scale—but also earned major recognition. The project was featured in the 2024 MCBIA Parade of Homes, where the company won first place in the People’s Choice Award and received the Outstanding Design/Build Award. The recognition cemented their place as leaders in both quality and innovation within the regional building industry.

Paul and Tyler not only go the extra mile for their clients but also for their community, as demonstrated by Paul’s regular donations of time and skills to local initiatives. This was particularly evident when their team wore cowboy hats, vests and boots to compete in the King of the Wing challenge hosted by the Marion County Building Industry Association. They not only built a saloon backdrop but partnered with Rauley’s Twisted, Toasted, and Smoked and entered the competition. Their efforts paid off, and they ultimately won the Best Booth Award and People’s Choice for their wings!

“We like to win, but it was more than the victory,” Paul reflected. “It was an awesome team experience, and it’s a great cause benefitting ARC of Marion. This town has given us so much; giving back just feels natural.”

Another meaningful endeavor was personal in nature, when Paul began a backyard transformation for him and his wife, Jenny, in celebration of their wedding—a day that also marked the joining of their five children into one family. To honor the occasion, Paul and Tyler designed a breathtaking outdoor space that blended natural beauty with personal heritage. The hardscape featured hand-laid paver walkways, a tranquil fountain, and lush landscaping of hydrangeas, agapanthus and hostas. The centerpiece: a pair of 150-year-old antique iron gates salvaged by Paul’s great-grandfather from a brownstone in New York City, where he worked as a craftsman.

“Using those gates was deeply personal,” Paul reflects. “They brought a sense of heritage—and they were the perfect symbol for a new beginning into one family.”

Despite his many accomplishments, Paul isn’t ready to slow down. With the same relentless drive and hands-on passion that has defined his career, he continues to take on meaningful projects—much like his late father, who built a two-story home at the age of 77.

“My dad was my biggest inspiration,” Paul says. “If he could swing a hammer at 77, I’ve got no excuse.”

As Stentiford Construction continues to grow and evolve, one thing remains unchanged: its foundation is built on God, family, trust and the love of the craft.

“Every nail, every beam, every handshake—it all adds up,” says Paul. “We’re not just building structures—we’re building legacies. We are creating “stories” people will live in for generations.”.