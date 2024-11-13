The Taste of Perfection

It’s been six months since 18 South opened its doors as Ocala’s newest upscale restaurant and bar, and business is booming. The public’s reception of this new fine-dining venue has exceeded expectations, and with a new chef and the addition of a high-end sports bar now open, 18 South is just getting better.

Opened in April, owners/founders Mark Dodge and Kris Zlotecki set out to make 18 South a dining experience, a destination. Located at 18 South Magnolia Ave. on the square in downtown Ocala, 18 South is open to the public five days a week but also offers private memberships that provide holders with an array of services, including a private dining and entertainment area above the third-floor restaurant.

Zlotecki, who has worked in the industry for over 30 years opened and worked for Mark’s Prime for nearly two decades, said since opening, 18 South’s business has exceeded his and Dodge’s initial projections by more than 20 percent.

“Ocala has been super welcoming,” he said,

Dodge’s and Zlotecki’s primary goal in establishing 18 South was to give Ocalans a place where the public can enjoy top-shelf drinks and dining in an atmosphere that is sophisticated and unique.

Mission accomplished.

In addition to a menu that features food delivered fresh daily and includes imported oysters, crudo fish and steaks prepared in a glassed-in kitchen adjoining the bar and dining areas, 18 South now has a new sports bar on its first floor that opens onto the sidewalk – with outdoor seating — along Magnolia Avenue facing the downtown square.

“We wanted to have a fun and upscale bar,” Zlotecki said.

Opened in early August, the sports bar is open Wednesday through Sunday and features two live golf simulation bays as well as nine big-screen TVs. With 12 kinds of draft beer, a large selection of liquors and a fast kitchen that prepares high-quality bar food, the sports bar offers an inviting atmosphere for those wanting a drink and to take in a game.

The most notable feature of the sports bar is the two golf simulators, which are available to all patrons. Manager Zia Dodge recommends making a reservation if you have a group or plan on indulging in them on the weekend.

Another big enhancement at 18 South is the addition of executive chef Daniel Wiggins. Wiggins is an award-winning chef who previously worked at the Four Seasons in Dublin, Ireland, and has worked alongside such cooking luminaries as Anthony Bourdain and Gordon Ramsey.

Wiggins has brought his own wine and food program to 18 South and has added a Dry Age Program to the menu in which steaks undergo an aging process that makes them more delectable.

In addition to the various menu changes – the menu is revised and updated every six months – Wiggins has also introduced a “Test the Chef” program that allows customers to ask the chef to make a personalized dish or recipe of their own choosing, even if it is not on the menu.

“I probably have cooked anything and everything you can think of,” Wiggins said. “I like the challenge.”

18 South celebrates its menu, but it is also proud of its wine selection. Zlotecki said 18 South’s $250,000 wine inventory has grown from about 100 types of wine when it opened to almost 150 wines today.

While 18 South is open to the general public, it is unique in Ocala because it offers memberships for people seeking a more private experience.

Memberships, originally offered on an annual basis, are now sold as lifetime membership. 18 South memberships are limited in number and offer an array of personalized services, including private lockers in the private mezzanine and climate controlled ones in the wine cellar. Private members also receive special deals and events and use to the boardroom.

18 South is open Tuesday through Thursday 5-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 5-11 p.m.

The first-floor sports bar is open Wednesday through Friday 5 p.m. until 2 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.