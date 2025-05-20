Heavy Lifting

Distribution centers are big business in Ocala, and if you’re part of the industry that moves everything from FedEx packages to AutoZone car parts to Chewy dog food around the region, forklifts are indispensable.

If you operate one of the hundreds of local businesses that need to move products, either in-house or out the door, Liftco is the premier forklift sales and service company in Ocala.

Owned and operated by co-managing partners Connie and Lummie Rimes, Liftco provides sales of new and used forklifts as well as full parts and repair services. Located at 210 NW 20th St. in Ocala, the Rimes pride themselves on being “a one-stop shop” for those who depend on forklifts every day.

Liftco has eight service technicians who can address any mechanical or performance problem with a forklift. In addition to the service staff, Liftco has two salespeople, two parts service people and two service dispatchers, in addition to the two Rimes. The 17-person staff does business every day with the mission to provide “Performance Without Compromise,” the company’s motto.

The Rimes, who have decades of experience in all aspects of forklift sales and service, say customer service is job No. 1 within their operation.

“Most companies have automated their phone lines,” Connie said about doing business in America today. “People in Ocala want to do business with people. When you call us, we pick up.”

Chimed in Lummie: “We’re approachable. We’re here. We’re here to stay. We’re going to answer your call. We’re not some corporate office.”

Connie and Lummie both started working in the forklift business in the 1990s. In 2014, they met while both working for the same company here in Ocala, her in sales, him in operations. When their work partnership led to marriage — they have four grown children and five grandchildren between them — the couple decided to venture out on their own, and in 2022 formed Liftco.

“Lummie and I started from our 1,500 square foot garage on our property, just the two of us. We are so grateful to the community for helping us grow to where we are today,” Connie said.

The response to their company and their hands-on approach to doing business has been remarkable, marked by growth and success since day one. Today, Liftco boasts more than 340 business customers, with a focus on Central Florida counties — but have traveled as far as Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville to fulfill clients needs.

In addition to offering high-quality new, used, and refurbished forklifts from nearly every major brand, Liftco also provides comprehensive leasing programs and rental services. Available options include propane, diesel, dual-fuel, electric, and lithium-battery systems, reflecting a broad and diverse range of energy sources. The cost of Liftco’s forklifts start at about $14,000 and goes all the way up to $150,000, depending on the demands of the customer’s job.

“We have thousands of options for our customers — from lithium batteries to automation.” Lummie said of Liftco’s product line offerings.

Liftco’s service department is fully equipped to perform a full spectrum of forklift maintenance and repairs, ranging from preventive maintenance services to complete engine overhauls. Recognizing that some forklift customers handle their own maintenance and repairs, Liftco offers an in-house parts department as well as fully equipped service vans that can travel to customers’ sites to perform maintenance or deliver essential parts.

Liftco prides itself on being Central Florida’s premier forklift dealer. But more than that, Liftco prides itself on outstanding customer service, offering any forklift, service or part a customer may need when they need it.

“We try to be a one-stop shop,” Connie said.

With Ocala ranked among the nation’s top 20 distribution hubs – No. 17 nationally and No. 1 in Florida – the demand for forklifts is steady and growing. And Liftco is ready to meet any customer’s forklift need, whether it is sales, service or parts.

“If you have a loading dock, you’re probably using a forklift,” Connie said. “Everybody buying a forklift is moving product of some kind.”

In Ocala, there are a lot of loading docks, and more are coming every day. Whether it’s a giant distribution center or a little mom and pop operation, Liftco is ready to respond with performance without compromise.