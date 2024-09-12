Around The Dinner Table: Chef Jeff Groom

8 Ocala chefs share their favorite family recipes
Chef Jeff Groom: The Horse and Hound
I did this recipe to pay tribute to the first chef I ever worked with Chef Willis Getchell we stayed friends up until his passing about 6 years ago.
Southwestern Sirloin and Black Bean Chili
Ingredients:
2 lbs. Cubed sirloin
2 cups Diced yellow onion
1 cups Chopped celery
1/2 tbsp. Thyme
1 tbsp. Kosher salt
1/4 tbsp. Black pepper
1 1/2 cups Diced and deseeded fire roasted poblano chilis
2 cups Fire roasted cut corn
8 quarts Beef stock
1 quart Drained and strained canned black beans
3/4 quart Drained diced tomatoes
1/2 cup Dark chili powder
InSTRUCTIONS:
Brown sirloin in a pot.Then add celery and onion cook until soft.Add dried thyme salt and pepper.
Add in chilis,chili powder and corn then add beef stock.
Bring to a boil the lower heat to a simmer.
Add black beans and tomatoes and continue to simmer until sirloin becomes soft.
Thicken with roux and remove
from heat.
Cilantro lime
sour cream
2 tbsp. Lime juice
8 tbsp. Finely chopped cilantro
1 cup Sour cream
Mix well and let sit overnight.