Around The Dinner Table: Chef Jeff Groom

8 Ocala chefs share their favorite family recipes

Chef Jeff Groom: The Horse and Hound

I did this recipe to pay tribute to the first chef I ever worked with Chef Willis Getchell we stayed friends up until his passing about 6 years ago.

Southwestern Sirloin and Black Bean Chili

Ingredients:

2 lbs. Cubed sirloin

2 cups Diced yellow onion

1 cups Chopped celery

1/2 tbsp. Thyme

1 tbsp. Kosher salt

1/4 tbsp. Black pepper

1 1/2 cups Diced and deseeded fire roasted poblano chilis

2 cups Fire roasted cut corn

8 quarts Beef stock

1 quart Drained and strained canned black beans

3/4 quart Drained diced tomatoes

1/2 cup Dark chili powder

InSTRUCTIONS:

Brown sirloin in a pot.Then add celery and onion cook until soft.Add dried thyme salt and pepper.

Add in chilis,chili powder and corn then add beef stock.

Bring to a boil the lower heat to a simmer.

Add black beans and tomatoes and continue to simmer until sirloin becomes soft.

Thicken with roux and remove

from heat.

Cilantro lime

sour cream

2 tbsp. Lime juice

8 tbsp. Finely chopped cilantro

1 cup Sour cream

Mix well and let sit overnight.