Tyler Olender – 40 Under 40

Age: 31

Kids: None (yet!)

Occupation: Business Owner & Real Estate Agent with H&H Vacation Rentals, LLC / H&H Realty and Associates, LLC

My grand goal in life: My grand goal in life is to one day own my own coffee and plant shop (in one!).

When not working, I: When not working I’m usually found at an antique store or outdoors at my house tending to my flowers and plants.

What I like most about living in Ocala: What I like most about living in Ocala is the small town feel with exciting growth on the horizon.

My biggest pet peeve: Being behind a slow or terrible driver.

One word that summarizes my philosophy of life: Kindness

My greatest strength is: My hard-work mentality. I’m not afraid to get the job done, whether it be professionally or personally.

If you could have a superhuman power, it would be: Flight!

Community cause nearest my heart: The litter project in Marion County. We live in a beautiful community and I think it’s important everyone be on board to keep it litter-free!

A guilty pleasure of mine: I love watching mindless, trashy television shows.

People who know me say I am: Quiet at first but not when you get to know me!

Favorite part of my profession: Truly and honest, my favorite part of my profession is working with my buyers and sellers!

Personal achievement for which I am most proud: I am most proud of getting my real estate license and being a homeowner.

If there is one thing I indulge too much in: I definitely indulge in too many cups of coffee a day.

Top three things on my bucket list: 1. Visit the Sequoia National Forest. 2. See P!nk in concert. 3. Visit Switzerland.