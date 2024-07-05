Esmee Bancroft – 40 Under 40

Age: 31
Kids: 0
Occupation: Founder and Executive Director
Name of business/workplace: Ocala Clothing Swap
My grand goal in life: Uplift others through the philosophy of “love all, serve all.”
When not working, I: Study for my Master’s in Nonprofit Administration, Sing, and Sew.
What I like most about living in Ocala: Spanish Moss!
My biggest pet peeve: Accessibility Barriers.
One word that summarizes my philosophy of life: Love
My greatest strength is: My ability to persevere.
If you could have a superhuman power, it would be: Unlimited Energy.
Community cause nearest my heart: Ocala Clothing Swap- we are a free community closet, open to everyone regardless of need.
A guilty pleasure of mine: Buying plants.
People who know me say I am: Empathetic
Personal achievement for which I am most proud: Successfully lobbying for an overdose prevention law in Georgia.
Favorite part of my profession: Helping others feel good in their skin
If there is one thing I indulge too much in: The Florida sun.
Top three things on my bucket list: Hold political office, have an urban farm, make a lasting impact in the communities I exist in.