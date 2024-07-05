Margaret Dixon – 40 Under 40

Age: 36

Kids: 0

Occupation: Director of Education and Community Outreach for Community Music Conservatory

My grand goal in life: To make quality music education accessible to all, by creating pathways where none exist.

When not working, I: Love to go to the theater, watch movies, cook, and lift weights.

What I like most about living in Ocala: We have a large and lively art scene, especially for a town this size.

My biggest pet peeve: People who don’t do what they said they will do.

One word that summarizes my philosophy of life: Service

My greatest strength is: My ability to identify and pull out the greatness in those around me.

If you could have a superhuman power, it would be: Time travel

Community cause nearest my heart: Providing cultural benefits and experiences to Ocala residents.

A guilty pleasure of mine: Scream singing showtunes and Millennial hits while driving 3 hours to a gig.

People who know me say I am: Inspiring and Confident.

Personal achievement for which I am most proud: Leaving a really bad relationship and redesigning my entire life for the better.

Favorite part of my profession: Watching young children develop in their musical abilities and their love for music!

If there is one thing I indulge too much in: Plants. So. Many. Plants.

Top three things on my bucket list: Go to Australia, see one of my students perform in a top tier orchestra, have a holiday party that people talk about every year.