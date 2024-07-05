Joshua Jacobs – 40 Under 40

Age: 33

Kids: Not yet

Occupation: Photographer | Graphic Designer | Musician for Ocala Magazine, Joshua In The Wild, and Feverdreams (respectively)

My grand goal in life: To have made the world a little better than when I found it.

When not working, I: Touring, recording, and writing music with my band, Feverdreams.

What I like most about living in Ocala: Being close to my friends.

My biggest pet peeve: Any sort of prejudice, whether it be racism, classism, or any ism that would put a group of good people down.

One word that summarizes my philosophy of life: Grace

My greatest strength is: Being able to read people.

If you could have a superhuman power, it would be: Time Travel, I’d like to have more time with my father, who was a real superhero.

Community cause nearest my heart: Ocala Outreach Foundation

A guilty pleasure of mine: Cigarettes, don’t smoke kids…and I guess, stay in school?

People who know me say I am: Sarcastic and kind (I hope).

Personal achievement for which I am most proud: Touring with some of my best friends (Looking at you Matt, Taylor, Jesse, and Cam).

Favorite part of my profession: Storytelling. Music, photography, design, doesn’t matter. I want to create a connection or atmosphere we all can find safety in and feel seen.

If there is one thing I indulge too much in: Coffee. Hands down.

Top three things on my bucket list: Play an Arena (or Bonnaroo), travel abroad (mainly India, Africa, and the UK), and visit every National Park in the country.