Joshua Jacobs – 40 Under 40

Age: 33
Kids: Not yet
Occupation: Photographer | Graphic Designer | Musician for Ocala Magazine, Joshua In The Wild, and Feverdreams (respectively)
My grand goal in life: To have made the world a little better than when I found it.
When not working, I: Touring, recording, and writing music with my band, Feverdreams.
What I like most about living in Ocala: Being close to my friends.
My biggest pet peeve: Any sort of prejudice, whether it be racism, classism, or any ism that would put a group of good people down.
One word that summarizes my philosophy of life: Grace
My greatest strength is: Being able to read people.
If you could have a superhuman power, it would be: Time Travel, I’d like to have more time with my father, who was a real superhero.
Community cause nearest my heart: Ocala Outreach Foundation
A guilty pleasure of mine: Cigarettes, don’t smoke kids…and I guess, stay in school?
People who know me say I am: Sarcastic and kind (I hope).
Personal achievement for which I am most proud: Touring with some of my best friends (Looking at you Matt, Taylor, Jesse, and Cam).
Favorite part of my profession: Storytelling. Music, photography, design, doesn’t matter. I want to create a connection or atmosphere we all can find safety in and feel seen.
If there is one thing I indulge too much in: Coffee. Hands down.
Top three things on my bucket list: Play an Arena (or Bonnaroo), travel abroad (mainly India, Africa, and the UK), and visit every National Park in the country.