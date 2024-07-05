Taylor Michel – 40 Under 40

Age: 31
Kids: 1
Occupation: Founder & Engineer of Synalgic Studios
My grand goal in life: To never stop growing as a person, and to live a life full of love and happiness.
When not working, I: Enjoy playing music, paddle-boarding with my wife and the occasional woodworking project.
What I like most about living in Ocala: The scenery and variety of things to do. Whether you enjoy the fast pace of the city or you want to escape to nature and unwind, it’s all a short drive away.
My biggest pet peeve: Computer cables being tied in a knot.
One word that summarizes my philosophy of life: Love
My greatest strength is: My curiosity, it leads to creative solutions and endless learning.
If you could have a superhuman power, it would be: The ability to fly.
Community cause nearest my heart: Mental health awareness, support and resources.
A guilty pleasure of mine: Creating elaborate DIY projects just for fun.
People who know me say I am: A problem solver.
Personal achievement for which I am most proud: Having the freedom and flexibility to run my business and spend time with my family.
Favorite part of my profession: Getting to create and build products from scratch through a multitude of mediums.
If there is one thing I indulge too much in: Pepsi
Top three things on my bucket list: 1. Visit Ireland again. 2. Get my pilots license. 3. Go to space.