Taylor Michel – 40 Under 40

Age: 31

Kids: 1

Occupation: Founder & Engineer of Synalgic Studios

My grand goal in life: To never stop growing as a person, and to live a life full of love and happiness.

When not working, I: Enjoy playing music, paddle-boarding with my wife and the occasional woodworking project.

What I like most about living in Ocala: The scenery and variety of things to do. Whether you enjoy the fast pace of the city or you want to escape to nature and unwind, it’s all a short drive away.

My biggest pet peeve: Computer cables being tied in a knot.

One word that summarizes my philosophy of life: Love

My greatest strength is: My curiosity, it leads to creative solutions and endless learning.

If you could have a superhuman power, it would be: The ability to fly.

Community cause nearest my heart: Mental health awareness, support and resources.

A guilty pleasure of mine: Creating elaborate DIY projects just for fun.

People who know me say I am: A problem solver.

Personal achievement for which I am most proud: Having the freedom and flexibility to run my business and spend time with my family.

Favorite part of my profession: Getting to create and build products from scratch through a multitude of mediums.

If there is one thing I indulge too much in: Pepsi

Top three things on my bucket list: 1. Visit Ireland again. 2. Get my pilots license. 3. Go to space.