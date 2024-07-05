Steph Giera – 40 Under 40

Age: 34
Kids: 3
Occupation: Founder and CMO of Kismet Creative Co.
My grand goal in life: International Curator of Contemporary Art
When not working, I: Make art, listen to live music, visit museums and kayak.
What I like most about living in Ocala: The People and the Food!
My biggest pet peeve: Misplaced aggression.
My greatest strength is: Creativity
If you could have a superhuman power, it would be: Mind reading.
Community cause nearest my heart: The Local Arts Community.
A guilty pleasure of mine: Dirty Martinis
People who know me say I am: Kind and resilient.
Personal achievement for which I am most proud: Exhibited in and curated over 35+ art shows nationally and internationally.
Favorite part of my profession: Being Creative Everyday.
If there is one thing I indulge too much in: Work. Always Work.
Top three things on my bucket list: Sailing the Greek Isles, Paris at night, visiting Iceland.