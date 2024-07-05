Steph Giera – 40 Under 40

Age: 34

Kids: 3

Occupation: Founder and CMO of Kismet Creative Co.

My grand goal in life: International Curator of Contemporary Art

When not working, I: Make art, listen to live music, visit museums and kayak.

What I like most about living in Ocala: The People and the Food!

My biggest pet peeve: Misplaced aggression.

My greatest strength is: Creativity

If you could have a superhuman power, it would be: Mind reading.

Community cause nearest my heart: The Local Arts Community.

A guilty pleasure of mine: Dirty Martinis

People who know me say I am: Kind and resilient.

Personal achievement for which I am most proud: Exhibited in and curated over 35+ art shows nationally and internationally.

Favorite part of my profession: Being Creative Everyday.

If there is one thing I indulge too much in: Work. Always Work.

Top three things on my bucket list: Sailing the Greek Isles, Paris at night, visiting Iceland.