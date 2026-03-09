Spring Break Escapes

From easy day trips to relaxing weekend getaways, here are 10 adventurous options within a few hours of Ocala.

Spring break does not have to mean crowded airports or long drives across state lines. Within easy driving distance of Ocala are some of Florida’s most memorable escapes — clear-water springs, laid-back fishing villages, hidden mangrove tunnels and stretches of coastline that feel worlds away from everyday life.

Whether you are looking for a quick day trip or a relaxed overnight stay, these destinations offer a mix of adventure and simplicity — from snorkeling beneath bridges to sunset dinners overlooking the Gulf. Pack light, grab the cooler and let the road lead you somewhere new.

Fort Pierce Inlet

Where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Indian River Lagoon, Fort Pierce Inlet offers a dynamic stretch of water known for its natural beauty and laid-back coastal feel. The inlet is a favorite for boating, snorkeling and wildlife spotting, with dolphins often seen weaving through the current. Walking trails and shoreline areas provide peaceful places to take in the water and watch fishing boats pass through the channel. It is an easy way to experience Florida’s east coast without the high-rise crowds.

Cedar Key

Just over an hour from Ocala, Cedar Key feels like stepping into Old Florida. This quiet Gulf Coast fishing village is known for its dockside seafood, colorful cottages and stunning sunsets over the water. Rent a golf cart, explore local art galleries and end the day with clam chowder and a front-row seat to the sky turning pink.

Phil Foster Park,Riviera Beach

Beneath the Blue Heron Bridge lies one of Florida’s most unexpected snorkeling spots. Phil Foster Park is known for its underwater trail, where calm, shallow waters reveal tropical fish, starfish and colorful marine life just offshore. At low tide, visibility is often at its best, making it a favorite for both beginner snorkelers and experienced divers. It is a different kind of beach day — one spent exploring below the surface rather than simply lounging in the sand.

Huguenot Memorial Park, Jacksonville

Just north of Jacksonville, Huguenot Memorial Park offers a rare stretch of oceanfront where you can drive directly onto the sand. With wide open shoreline and unobstructed Atlantic views, it is ideal for a relaxed beach day or even an overnight camping stay beside the water. The park is also a favorite for birdwatching and fishing, with tidal pools forming along the coast at low tide. It feels expansive and unhurried — a simple way to experience the Atlantic without the bustle of a boardwalk.

Peanut Island, Palm Beach County

Just across the water from Palm Beach, Peanut Island feels like a small tropical escape without leaving the mainland behind. Accessible by boat or water taxi, the island offers clear, shallow water ideal for snorkeling and paddleboarding, along with walking paths that circle the shoreline. Tucked within the palms is a historic Cold War-era bunker once built for President John F. Kennedy, adding an unexpected layer of history to the setting. Spend the afternoon exploring the coves, then stay for the sunset over the water.

Blowing Rocks Preserve, Hobe Sound

Along this protected stretch of Atlantic coastline, waves crash against limestone formations that line the shore, sending sprays of water high into the air at high tide. Blowing Rocks Preserve offers a striking landscape unlike most of Florida’s coastline. Boardwalk trails lead to the rocky shoreline, where tide pools form between the formations. It is a place to wander slowly, camera in hand, and watch the ocean put on a show.

Midnight Pass, Siesta Key

At the southern end of Siesta Key, Midnight Pass offers a quieter stretch of shoreline shaped by shifting tides and winding waterways. Kayakers often explore the nearby mangrove tunnels before emerging into open water, where the Gulf meets soft white sand. The area feels more secluded than the busier sections of Siesta Key, making it ideal for a slower-paced afternoon. It is the kind of place where the day unfolds naturally, with a paddle through the mangroves and a quiet walk along the sand.

Bean Point, Anna Maria Island

At the northern tip of Anna Maria Island, Bean Point offers a peaceful stretch of Gulf coastline where soft white sand meets calm turquoise water. With no large resorts or commercial boardwalks, the area feels tucked away, perfect for long walks and relaxed beach days. Arrive near sunset to watch the sky fade into pastel hues over the Gulf — one of the most beautiful views on Florida’s west coast.

Fort De Soto Park, Tierra Verde

Spanning five interconnected islands just south of St. Petersburg, Fort De Soto Park blends history, wildlife and wide-open shoreline. Visitors can bike along paved coastal trails, kayak through calm mangrove tunnels or settle in for a beach day along the park’s expansive Gulf beaches. The historic fort and fishing piers add layers of character beyond the sand, making it easy to fill a full day without rushing. It is a well-rounded escape that balances activity with space to simply unwind.

Boca Grande, Gasparilla Island

Known for its pastel cottages and quiet, palm-lined streets, Boca Grande offers a timeless Gulf Coast escape. The beaches here are wide and uncrowded, with gentle surf and some of the best shelling on the Gulf Coast. Spend the afternoon biking through the historic village, browsing small shops or walking the shoreline as tarpon boats drift offshore. It is refined yet relaxed — a place where the pace naturally slows and sunset becomes the day’s main event.