Ryan Tomm – 40 Under 40

Age: 37

Kids: 1 (6 yr old)

Occupation: General Manager – The Equestrian Hotel at World Equestrian Center

My grand goal in life: To be the best father I can be.

When not working, I: Spend time with my family. We love the outdoors, playing games, exploring new places, and watching movies or live sports.

What I like most about living in Ocala: I love Ocala’s natural beauty and slower pace compared to larger cities.

My biggest pet peeve: Littering

One word that summarizes my philosophy of life: Forward

My greatest strength is: Emotional Intelligence.

If you could have a superhuman power, it would be: Time perception manipulation.

Community cause nearest my heart: Environmentalism

A guilty pleasure of mine: Dark Chocolate

People who know me say I am: Always happy!

Personal achievement for which I am most proud: Becoming a homeowner.

Favorite part of my profession: Variety! Hotel management comes with a diverse amount of responsibilities that keep me engaged and challenged on a regular basis.

Top three things on my bucket list: 1. International travel with my family. 2. Start a vegetable garden in my backyard. 3. Learn to dance (well).