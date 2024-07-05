Ryan Tomm – 40 Under 40

Age: 37
Kids: 1 (6 yr old)
Occupation: General Manager – The Equestrian Hotel at World Equestrian Center
My grand goal in life: To be the best father I can be.
When not working, I: Spend time with my family. We love the outdoors, playing games, exploring new places, and watching movies or live sports.
What I like most about living in Ocala: I love Ocala’s natural beauty and slower pace compared to larger cities.
My biggest pet peeve: Littering
One word that summarizes my philosophy of life: Forward
My greatest strength is: Emotional Intelligence.
If you could have a superhuman power, it would be: Time perception manipulation.
Community cause nearest my heart: Environmentalism
A guilty pleasure of mine: Dark Chocolate
People who know me say I am: Always happy!
Personal achievement for which I am most proud: Becoming a homeowner.
Favorite part of my profession: Variety! Hotel management comes with a diverse amount of responsibilities that keep me engaged and challenged on a regular basis.
If there is one thing I indulge too much in: Dark Chocolate
Top three things on my bucket list: 1. International travel with my family. 2. Start a vegetable garden in my backyard. 3. Learn to dance (well).