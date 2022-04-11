Quit Milking It

So many of us are getting away from consuming conventional dairy products. The negative health effects of consuming dairy products are well documented. They are high in saturated fats and contribute to high cholesterol, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, increased symptoms of asthma and aggravate acne and skin disorders. Research is now showing that consuming dairy can increase your risk of developing diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson Disease, to name a few.

If you have decided to eliminate dairy for health reasons, you will inadvertently be helping the environment and animal welfare. Conventional dairy cows live in miserable conditions and are definitely not happy cows.

Thankfully, there are delicious alternatives to explore. Below is the basic recipe for plant-based milk and from there the possibilities are endless.

On a personal note, as a home chef, there are just some recipes that call for and benefit from the use of dairy. In this case, go for organic, pastured or grass-fed varieties from reputable sources.

Once you have had a freshly made, chilled glass of almond milk, you’ll never want that conventional bovine sludge again.