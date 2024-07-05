Myles McConico – 40 Under 40

Age: 31

Kids: 2

Occupation: Director of Community Relations/Mentor/Community leader for various organizations

My grand goal in life: To inspire and educate others on how to improve their community and be godly leaders while maintaining a loving and strong family.

When not working, I: Spending time with my family and animals, reading, gaming, working out and volunteering.

What I like most about living in Ocala: The people, I’ve been all over the country and I’d be hard-pressed to find another place with people with hearts as big as the ones here. People care.

My biggest pet peeve: Tardiness

One word that summarizes my philosophy of life: Service, from my time in the military to a personal trainer and currently the community works I’m involved with. My life has been a life of service.

My greatest strength is: My faith fuels and is embedded in all that I do. My faith keeps me grounded and striving to be a good steward.

If you could have a superhuman power, it would be: The power to instantly bestow hope in others. Sadly there are many short on hope and without hope we have nothing.

Community cause nearest my heart: Family restoration efforts, everything stems from the family. To have a strong community we need strong and dedicated families.

A guilty pleasure of mine: Cheesy 80’s horror movies.

People who know me say I am: Extremely passionate, supportive, and a hint of stubborn.

Personal achievement for which I am most proud: Starting my family, I take great pride in my family.

Favorite part of my profession: Inspiring and guiding youth to be the best version of themselves and instilling much-needed values.

If there is one thing I indulge too much in: Friendly debates, I learn a lot from them and it keeps my mind sharp, but time-consuming.

Top three things on my bucket list: 1. Climb Mt. Killamanjaro with my family. 2. Create a successful/replicable blueprint that uplifts struggling communities. 3. Earn my pilot’s license.