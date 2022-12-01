Home Sweet Gingerbread Home

Treat your family to a gingery-twist on buttermilk waffles — and tell them that this flavorful holiday breakfast was flown in straight from Santa’s elves.

Ingredients

1 cup all purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground ginger

3/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

1/8 tsp ground cloves

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1 egg yolk

3/4 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup molasses

2 tbsp butter, melted

Non-stick cooking spray

Optional: confectioner’s sugar

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, combine the first dry ingredients.

2. In a small bowl, beat the brown sugar and egg yolk until fluffy.

3. Add the buttermilk, molasses and butter. Stir into dry ingredients just until combined.

4. Quickly spoon onto a preheated waffle iron that’s been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray.

5. Bake until golden brown on both sides. Sprinkle with confectioner’s sugar, if desired.