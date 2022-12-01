Home Sweet Gingerbread Home

Treat your family to a gingery-twist on buttermilk waffles — and tell them that this flavorful holiday breakfast was flown in straight from Santa’s elves.
Ingredients
- 1 cup all purpose flour
- 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp ground ginger
- 3/4 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp ground cloves
- 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 egg yolk
- 3/4 cup buttermilk
- 1/4 cup molasses
- 2 tbsp butter, melted
- Non-stick cooking spray
- Optional: confectioner’s sugar
Instructions
1. In a large bowl, combine the first dry ingredients.
2. In a small bowl, beat the brown sugar and egg yolk until fluffy.
3. Add the buttermilk, molasses and butter. Stir into dry ingredients just until combined.
4. Quickly spoon onto a preheated waffle iron that’s been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray.
5. Bake until golden brown on both sides. Sprinkle with confectioner’s sugar, if desired.