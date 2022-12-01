Home Sweet Gingerbread Home

Holiday Home Stylings + Photos by Trish Hyatt

December 1, 2022
Christmas Morning Gingerbread Waffles
Check out more recipes: @frenchflairfarmhouse

Treat your family to a gingery-twist on buttermilk waffles — and tell them that this flavorful holiday breakfast was flown in straight from Santa’s elves.

Ingredients 

  • 1 cup all purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp ground ginger
  • 3/4 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/8 tsp ground cloves
  • 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 3/4 cup buttermilk
  • 1/4 cup molasses
  • 2 tbsp butter, melted
  • Non-stick cooking spray
  • Optional: confectioner’s sugar

Instructions
1. In a large bowl, combine the first dry ingredients.

2. In a small bowl, beat the brown sugar and egg yolk until fluffy.

3. Add the buttermilk, molasses and butter. Stir into dry ingredients just until combined.

4. Quickly spoon onto a preheated waffle iron that’s been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray.

5. Bake until golden brown on both sides. Sprinkle with confectioner’s sugar, if desired.

