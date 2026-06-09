Food to Gather Around: Street Corn Flatbread

In June, gathering usually means heading outside, poolside conversations, warm evenings, and something good to share over cold drinks. This street corn flatbread was made for exactly that. Bright, a little tangy, and easy enough to throw together before everyone arrives.

Charred corn, cotija, lime, and crema over crisp naan, finished with cilantro and tajín — simple to make and meant to share.

Ingredients

Flatbread

1 naan flatbread

1 ear of fresh corn

4 oz shredded pepper jack cheese

1/3 cup crumbled cotija cheese

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

Fresh cilantro, for garnish

Tajín, for garnish

Crema

Zest of 1 lime

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup sour cream

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

Salt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 420°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn and cook until lightly charred, about 6–8 minutes.

Place naan on prepared baking sheet and top with pepper jack cheese, charred corn, cotija cheese, and chili powder.

Bake for 8–10 minutes, or until cheese is melted and edges are crisp and golden.

While the flatbread bakes, whisk together lime zest, lime juice, mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic, chili powder, and a pinch of salt until smooth.

Drizzle flatbread with crema and finish with fresh cilantro, extra cotija, tajín, and a squeeze of lime before serving.