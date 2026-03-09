Food to Gather Around: Creamy Italian Orzo

March brings longer days, but the evenings still call for something warm.

This is the kind of food I love to make during this season — something simple and comforting that can sit in the center of the table and invite people to help themselves. No perfect plating, no pressure. Just a warm pan, a spoon and room for conversation.

This creamy Italian orzo is one of those dishes. It’s forgiving, easy to make for a crowd and meant to be shared. The most meaningful moments aren’t about everything being perfect. They’re about showing up, lingering and gathering around something warm together.

Creamy Italian Orzo

Ingredients

1 (6-ounce) garlic and herb Boursin

16 ounces dry orzo

4 ounces sun-dried tomatoes

in oil, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried parsley

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 cups low-sodium chicken

or vegetable broth

2 tablespoons sun-dried tomato oil

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups spinach

1/3 cup grated Parmesan

Chopped fresh basil or parsley

Instructions

Heat oven to 425 F. Place Boursin in the center of a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Scatter orzo around the cheese. Add sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, herbs, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Pour broth over the orzo (not the cheese) and drizzle with olive oil and sun-dried tomato oil. Cover loosely with foil.

Bake 10 minutes. Stir cheese into the orzo and fold in spinach. Cover and bake 5 to 10 minutes, until orzo is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed. Stir in Parmesan, loosening with a splash of water if needed. Adjust seasoning and garnish with fresh herbs.