Food to Gather Around: Creamy Italian Orzo

March brings longer days, but the evenings still call for something warm.
This is the kind of food I love to make during this season — something simple and comforting that can sit in the center of the table and invite people to help themselves. No perfect plating, no pressure. Just a warm pan, a spoon and room for conversation.
This creamy Italian orzo is one of those dishes. It’s forgiving, easy to make for a crowd and meant to be shared. The most meaningful moments aren’t about everything being perfect. They’re about showing up, lingering and gathering around something warm together.
Creamy Italian Orzo
Ingredients
1 (6-ounce) garlic and herb Boursin
16 ounces dry orzo
4 ounces sun-dried tomatoes
in oil, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
4 cups low-sodium chicken
or vegetable broth
2 tablespoons sun-dried tomato oil
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 cups spinach
1/3 cup grated Parmesan
Chopped fresh basil or parsley
Instructions
Heat oven to 425 F. Place Boursin in the center of a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Scatter orzo around the cheese. Add sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, herbs, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Pour broth over the orzo (not the cheese) and drizzle with olive oil and sun-dried tomato oil. Cover loosely with foil.
Bake 10 minutes. Stir cheese into the orzo and fold in spinach. Cover and bake 5 to 10 minutes, until orzo is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed. Stir in Parmesan, loosening with a splash of water if needed. Adjust seasoning and garnish with fresh herbs.