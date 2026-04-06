Eighth Biennial Ocala Outdoor Sculpture Competition

Cotton-candy clouds dotting the sky above Tuscawilla Art Park were a stunning backdrop to the new sculptures the City of Ocala celebrated at the Sculpture Stroll on Saturday, February 21. Artisans from across the country submitted their work to be voted on by a selection committee made up of respective leaders of arts and innovation within Marion County. The artists were encouraged to create works that inspired “reflection, conversation and connection.” As I walked through and watched people photograph the statues with their children, stepping back or forward to analyze each sculpture and enjoying the emotions that bubbled forth, I would say that end was achieved.

From literal to figurative, the recipients of space on the loop around the park came in all forms. “Tension” by Eugene Perry of West Palm Beach speaks to “softness and fluidity” in describing steel, which may seem a stretch until you see how the polished steel captures the reflection of light in its surroundings. One could imagine a birthday party backdrop to “Mr. Rings” by husband-and-wife duo Gus and Lina Ocamposilva, depicting a whimsical juggler posted high in the sky on two stacked chairs, all while making the impossible look possible riding a unicycle.

Best in Show “Red Queen” by Russell Whiting from Breaux Bridge, LA, and Honorable Mention “Fully Realized” by Jack Howard-Potter from New York, NY, are unmistakably reminiscent of their home cities in the style of steel they forged. Russell, who began welding in shipyards, has the feel of a ship that has been tested by time in his portrayal of the Queen from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Whereas Jack’s use of shiny, structured steel to create his angel on the verge of jumping reminds me up close of walking through New York’s labyrinth of Art Deco architecture.

Tuscawilla Art Park is located at 213 NE 5th Street. For more information, visit ocalamarion.com

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