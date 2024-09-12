Around The Dinner Table: Chef Kenya Minott

8 Ocala chefs share their favorite family recipes

Chef Kenya Minott: Yellow Pony Pub & Garden Chef de Cuisine at World Equestrian Center

Kenya has been passionate about cooking since he was 10 years old. He learned from his grandmother, who guided him daily, teaching him not only how to cook but also how to master her special spice blends. Coming from Jamaica, jerk chicken is a classic dish made with a spicy marinade that includes ingredients like allspice, thyme, Scotch bonnet pepper, garlic, and nutmeg. Minott’s secret family recipe, which has been passed down through the generations, has its own twists and ingredients. This beloved dish often becomes the highlight of summer family barbecues, where they love to compete to see who can create the best version of jerk chicken.

Jerk Chicken (without Minott’s secret family spice blend)

Ingredients:

1 (3-4 pound) Whole chicken, cut in half

1/4 cup Soy sauce

1/4 cup Olive oil

1/4 cup White vinegar

2 tbsp. Brown sugar

4 Coves garlic, minced

2 tbsp. Fresh thyme leaves, chopped

2 tbsp. Fresh ginger, grated

2-3 Scotch bonnet peppers, seeded and chopped (adjust to taste for spiciness)

2 tsp. Ground allspice

1 tsp. Ground cinnamon

1 tsp. Ground nutmeg

1 tsp. Ground black pepper

1 tsp. Salt

1 Lime, juiced

Instructions:

In a blender or food processor, combine the soy sauce, olive oil, white vinegar, brown sugar, minced garlic, chopped thyme, grated ginger, chopped Scotch bonnet peppers, ground allspice, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, ground black pepper, salt, and lime juice. Blend until smooth to create the jerk marinade.

Place the chicken halves in a large resealable plastic bag or shallow dish. Pour the jerk marinade over the chicken, making sure it is evenly coated. Seal the bag or cover the dish and refrigerate for at least four hours, or preferably overnight, to allow the flavors to develop.

Preheat your grill to medium-high heat, about 375-400°F (190-200°C).

Remove the chicken from the marinade and let any excess drip off. Reserve the marinade for basting.

Place the chicken halves on the preheated grill, skin-side down. Grill for about 5-6 minutes on each side, until the skin is crispy and golden brown, and the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165°F (74°C) when measured with a meat thermometer.

While grilling, baste the chicken occasionally with the reserved jerk marinade to keep it moist and add extra flavor.

Once the chicken is cooked through and has nice grill marks, remove it from the grill and let it rest for a few minutes before serving.

Serve the jerk half chicken with your choice of sides, such as rice and peas, coleslaw, fried plantains, or grilled vegetables.

Enjoy your delicious and spicy jerk chicken!

This jerk half chicken is bursting with Caribbean flavors and is perfect for a flavorful and satisfying meal. Adjust the level of spiciness to your preference by adding more or fewer Scotch bonnet peppers.