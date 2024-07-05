Alexis Anthony – 40 Under 40

Age: 28

Kids: 0

Occupation: Horticulturist for World Equestrian Center

My grand goal in life: My grand goal in life is to have a family, take care of the people I love, and have a fulfilling career.

When not working, I: When not working, I play with my dog!

What I like most about living in Ocala: What I like most about living in Ocala is the beautiful horse farms.

My biggest pet peeve: People that ask questions or talk during a movie.

One word that summarizes my philosophy of life: Persevere

My greatest strength is: My greatest strength is my meticulous attention to detail. I take pride in bringing spaces and events to life through landscaping.

If you could have a superhuman power, it would be: Mind Reading

Community cause nearest my heart: The Peeps Foundation

A guilty pleasure of mine: Chick-Fil-A

People who know me say I am: Driven

Personal achievement for which I am most proud: I’m proud of enhancing the aesthetic appeal of events like the League of Nations and the Masters Tournament.

Favorite part of my profession: My favorite part of my profession is enhancing guest experiences through landscaping.

If there is one thing I indulge too much in: House plants… I have way too many.

Top three things on my bucket list: 1. Visiting the Galapagos Islands with my Dad. 2. Learning how to play the piano. 3. Going to the Chelsea Flower Show in London.