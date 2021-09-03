2021 Cover Model Winner: Valencia Jones

Current Occupation:

Owner & Master Natural Hair Stylist at Mandisa Ngozi Art & Braiding Gallery, Florida’s first all natural hair salon. Trichologist, natural hair educator and daily motivator.

Family:

I’m grateful to have a close-knit family. My mother, Bernadette Jones, has always instilled the value of sticking together and being supportive to one another as family. Those values have been very beneficial to my business. It has been a blessing to own and operate www.Mandisa-Ngozi.com for over 25 years with my sister Denise Jones and my only child/daughter, Chikodi X.

INTERESTS:

I enjoy getting up every morning, catching up with my regular clients and getting to know the new ones, all while taking care of their crowns. Nothing beats seeing them smile when I’m done. I also enjoy traveling and spending quality time with my fiancé and family.

On Modeling:

I enjoy modeling and taking pictures. It comes with the nature of my business. It’s an absolute pleasure to be stopped and asked about my hair – it gives me the opportunity to elaborate and educate about hair care and the significance it has in identity and culture.

Favorite thing about fashion:

Fashion is like wearable art. It gives you the opportunity to visually express yourself. I enjoy wearing African attire. I like bright, bold colors, prints, and patterns. African attire embodies all of that, and I feel royal when wearing it.

Motto:

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” – African Proverb

That motto reflects the appreciation I have for all of those who took the time to vote for my presence on the cover of Ocala Magazine.