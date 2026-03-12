Why Colorectal Cancer Screening Matters More Than Ever

Colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting adults in the United States and one of the most preventable. Yet it is often diagnosed at later stages when treatment becomes more complex. March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, making it an important time to remind residents of Ocala and Marion County about screening recommendations, risk factors, and warning signs that can save lives.

When to Get Screened

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network recommends that adults of average risk begin screening at age 45, younger than the previous recommendation of 50. This change reflects a rise in colorectal cancer diagnoses among younger adults. Those with higher risk, including a family history of colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, or certain genetic conditions, may need to begin even earlier and should speak with their healthcare provider.

Screening is especially important in Marion County, which reports one of the highest colorectal cancer death rates in Florida. Since 2020, the county’s death rate has exceeded the state average by approximately 25 percent, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Several screening options are available, including stool-based tests and colonoscopy. While noninvasive tests can be completed at home, colonoscopy remains the gold standard because physicians can detect and remove precancerous polyps during the same procedure.

“Routine colorectal cancer screening is one of the most powerful tools we have in surgery,” says Dr. Jack Wecowski, surgical oncologist at HCA Florida West Marion Hospital. “It allows us to intervene early, often before symptoms appear, when treatment is simpler and more effective.”

Understanding Your Risk

Age is a primary risk factor, but colorectal cancer can affect adults at any stage of life. A personal or family history of polyps or cancer increases risk, as do chronic inflammatory bowel diseases.

Lifestyle factors such as poor diet, physical inactivity, obesity, smoking, and heavy alcohol use also contribute. While not all risks can be controlled, regular screening combined with healthy habits significantly reduces overall risk.

Recognizing the Warning Signs

Early colorectal cancer often causes no symptoms, which makes routine screening essential. When symptoms do occur, they may include changes in bowel habits, blood in the stool, unexplained weight loss, abdominal pain, or persistent fatigue.

Any ongoing or unusual symptoms should be evaluated promptly, as early diagnosis leads to more effective treatment.

Treatment Close to Home

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital are part of the HCA Healthcare Sarah Cannon Cancer Network, offering coordinated, multidisciplinary cancer care.

When detected early, surgery is often curative. More advanced cases may require surgery combined with chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or immunotherapy. Advances in minimally invasive and robotic surgery, along with personalized treatment plans, allow patients to receive comprehensive care close to home.

Prevention Starts with You

Colorectal cancer is one of the few cancers that can often be prevented through routine screening.

“Prevention isn’t just about one test. It’s about consistent habits over time,” says Dr. Wecowski. “When patients combine screening with healthy lifestyle choices, we see better outcomes across the community.”

If you are 45 or older, or younger with risk factors, talk to your healthcare provider about screening. One conversation could save your life.

Lisa McGuire is Director of Oncology at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital.