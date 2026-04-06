Take Sepsis Seriously: Doing So Could Save a Life

Scott Larsen knew something was terribly wrong when the odor from a surgical wound in his abdomen became unbearable.

Scott had suffered an intestinal blockage in 2025 that required surgery at a hospital near his home in Cedar Key. The healing didn’t go according to plan. The open wound on his stomach failed to close properly.

“It smelled like a sewer,” Scott recalled. “I was like, ‘This is not good.’”

He was right. After four more days of suffering, Scott called a friend who is a paramedic. His friend urged him to seek immediate medical attention because the foul smell could indicate sepsis.

When your body fights an infection, it usually does a good job. But sometimes the immune system overreacts and begins attacking your own tissues instead of just the germs. This can lead to sepsis — a medical emergency that must be treated as aggressively as a heart attack or stroke. It is also one of the most dangerous conditions we see in hospitals.

If not caught quickly, sepsis can damage the kidneys, lungs, heart and even the brain — sometimes within hours. Sepsis kills more people than opioid overdoses, breast cancer and prostate cancer combined, according to the Sepsis Alliance. Those who survive may face months or years of recovery, often dealing with weakness, memory problems and difficulty returning to their normal lives.

Yet up to 80% of sepsis deaths could be prevented with faster diagnosis and treatment. That’s why it’s important for everyone to know the warning signs.

The Sepsis Alliance uses a simple acronym to help people recognize sepsis if they have, or are being treated for, an infection: TIME.

T is for Temperature

Higher or lower than normal.

I is for Infection

Whether the infection is improving or getting worse.

M is for Mental Decline

Confusion, unusual sleepiness or difficulty waking.

E is for Extremely Ill

Severe pain, shortness of breath or feeling far sicker than expected.

If you or someone you love has an infection and begins showing these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately. Don’t hesitate to ask your doctor or nurse directly: “Could this be sepsis?” That simple question could save a life.

On the treatment side, HCA Healthcare developed its own acronym: SPOT.

SPOT stands for Sepsis Prediction and Optimization of Therapy. While traditional screening often relies on clinicians recognizing symptoms during rounds, SPOT continuously monitors patient data through advanced computer systems. The program can identify early warning signs of sepsis and alert medical teams hours earlier than traditional methods.

Once sepsis is suspected, treatment begins immediately — including blood tests, antibiotics and IV fluids. The faster treatment begins, the greater the chance of recovery.

According to the Sepsis Alliance, every hour treatment is delayed increases the risk of death from sepsis by 4% to 9%. At HCA Healthcare hospitals, SPOT has helped initiate treatment as much as six hours earlier than traditional screening methods.

Following his friend’s advice, Scott came to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, where he was diagnosed with sepsis and received aggressive treatment, including additional surgeries to repair damage to his stomach. After 21 days in the intensive care unit, he returned home to Cedar Key.

“It really was life-changing for me,” Scott said. “I feel healthier. I feel better. Thank God I got that surgery.”

Scott was among the lucky ones. Learning to recognize the warning signs of sepsis — and acting quickly — can save lives.

Dr. Fausto Meza is chief medical officer of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital.