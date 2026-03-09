This past December, running into January, was another vibrant group show presented by Jordan Shapot Art and Electric Moon Salon at Shapot Art Gallery, located at 2318 NE 8th Road. Inspired by the traditional definition of a salon — “the classic gatherings of artists and intellectuals” — the event braided together the idea of a modern space where personal style becomes a living embodiment of art. It also reminded guests that salons today are places where transformations happen daily. The show truly brought to life the idea of “if these walls could talk,” what would they say?

“The Salon” opening teemed with entertainment, including live music by Jenna Clark, Blackbirds, Loosh Farm and Feverdreams. Spoken-word poetry was presented by Kira LM, Jennifer Hyde Dracos-Tice and other local poets, along with food trucks and, of course, the art itself.

Of the 39 Central Florida artists who participated, some took the concept literally, presenting fun-filled works centered around hair, while others interpreted the idea in more conceptual ways meant to promote and provoke thought.

Jordan once again redefined his gallery walls as part of the artistic experience. For this show, hair dryers with looping cords became formed art installations, and a vintage hair-drying chair was placed front and center. While the front half of the space served as the gallery, the adjacent studio became a gathering place for artists of all genres, young and old.

For more information on upcoming events, follow Jordan Shapot Art on Facebook or visit www.jordanshapot.com.