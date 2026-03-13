The City of Ocala is excited to announce the Ocala Skate Park Expansion Grand Opening on Saturday, March 28, featuring an appearance by skateboarding pioneer Rodney Mullen.

The free event, organized by Ocala Recreation and Parks in partnership with The Boardr, will be open to the public and take place at the Ocala Skate Park (517 NE Ninth St.) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mullen will speak during the ribbon-cutting ceremony and participate in meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the program. The public can also take part in skateboarding contests, prizes and giveaways, food trucks and live music.

After the grand opening, the Reilly Arts Center will host a question-and-answer session with Mullen and a free film screening of “Bones Brigade: An Autobiography” at the Marion Theatre (50 S Magnolia Ave.). Doors open at 6 p.m., and the Q&A runs from 6:30 to 7 p.m., followed by the film screening. The film is rated PG.

Mullen is widely regarded as one of the most influential skateboarders in history and helped invent many of the foundational tricks used in modern street skating, including the kickflip, heelflip and 360 flip. He is a member of the Skateboarding Hall of Fame and has appeared in multiple skate films and video games.

The Ocala Skate Park expansion project broke ground Aug. 28, 2025. The project has added more than 6,000 square feet of new features, including a competition-sized bowl, beginner and intermediate areas, a snake run and upgraded spectator amenities.

To keep up with the big day, follow the City of Ocala on Facebook and Instagram at @cityofocalafl and Ocala Recreation and Parks on Facebook and Instagram at @ocalarecpark. For more information, visit ocalafl.gov/skatepark or call 352-368-5517.