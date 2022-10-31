Chandra Wellness Center Ribbon Cutting with the CEP

Photos by Jenn Princinsky

October 31, 2022
23 Less than a minute

Chandra Wellness Center had its ribbon cutting with the CEP to kick off its new business. They hosted an Open House and introduced EmFace for facial tightening and wrinkle reduction. The Neo “Get Real” Bus did free demos on the Emsculpt Neo for body sculpting and EmSella for bladder incontinence. For more information, visit StrongandhealthyOcala.com

