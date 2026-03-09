4 Friends Transformations

The opening of “Transformations” took place in January, with subsequent evenings of “standing room only” attendance. The show opened on Jan. 8 and closed on Feb. 20.

Debbie Ceres, Linda DeRosa, Ellen Hosafros, Donna Rothballer, Marcelle Schvimmer, Tasha Strigle and Arlene Wells spent eight weeks one-on-one with gallery owner Seth Benzel, learning progressive painting techniques that focused more on process and less on outcome. Techniques such as collage and mixed media were used to help them express themselves more fully.

Seth will be starting a new class soon called “Discovery,” which will exhibit in April. For more information, visit www.sethpbenzel.com.