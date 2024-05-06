18 South: a unique menu in a unique atmosphere

18 South is Ocala’s newest fine dining establishment offering a special menu served in a special atmosphere. Its menu is unlike any other in North Central Florida and worth making a trip to savor an impressive lineup of delicacies.

Kris Zlotecki, a partner in the restaurant, and founder Mark Dodge, oversees the kitchen at 18 South and said he imports his food from around the world to ensure it is authentic and fresh.

“I design food that Ocala doesn’t have,” Zlotecki said.

Among the specialties 18 South serves is certified wagu beef from Japan, caviar from Moscow, king crab from Norway, prawns from Indonesia, oysters from Boston and lobster from Maine. The list goes on.

“I get it delivered every day, so it is the freshest possible,” said Zlotecki, who has decades of experience as a chef in kitchens around the world. “I want a restaurant where people can come and get something different.”

18 South offers a unique dining experience for Ocalans. While the general public can dine in the restored historic three-story building on the west side of the downtown square, it offers limited memberships with special privileges, including a private members mezzanine, coolers for members’ selected wines and spirits, discounts and quarterly dinners and special members-only access after 10 p.m.

In addition to its culinary delicacies —which are introduced to diners via tablets so they can see what they’re getting — 18 South also offers the area’s most extensive wine list, offering more than 150 kinds of wine.

It also has a large rustic bar with more than 100 different kinds of spirits.

And if 18 South does not have what you want, let Zlotecki know.

“If someone wants a special wine, I’ll get it for you. If they want a special dish, I’ll make it for you,” he said.

So, make plans to treat yourself to Ocala’s newest, most elegant dining experience at 18 South. Reservations are recommended and can be made by either going online to www.18south.vip or calling by phone at (352) 387-9600.