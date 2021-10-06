A River Runs Through It

FORCE has built its advocacy on four things: the positive environmental impact of restoring the Ocklawaha; its potential positive economic impacts; multiple state reports showing the dam is past its lifespan and unsafe; and the effects keeping the Ocklawaha dammed has on other waterways, including the Silver River and Silver Springs, the St. Johns River, the 100-mile-long St. Johns Estuary and 20 springs that are submerged and choked off by the flooding caused by the dam.

Moreover, Spontak points out that much of what FORCE and other Ocklawaha restoration supporters seek falls perfectly in line with the priorities of the Florida Legislature. Specifically, she notes that legislative priorities that would be served by restoration include:

Water resource improvement: Removing the dam, FORCE says, would augment freshwater flow and improve the oxygen and nutrient levels in the waters of the Ocklawaha and the St. Johns.

Flood resiliency: The Rodman Dam is in need of major repairs, and if it should break, there would be tens of millions of dollars in property damage. Managed breaching of the dam would prevent this.

Florida Wildlife Corridor: Removal of the dam would restore 7,500 acres of forested wetlands that would open a link to the Florida Wildlife Corridor and create new habitat and migratory pathways for everything from bears to panthers to wild turkeys.

Springs restoration: Twenty “lost springs” would be uncovered if the river was restored and the dam breached. Allowing them to flow freely again, FORCE writes, “would be the most significant springs restoration project currently available.” Restoration would also be a huge benefit to helping ailing Silver Springs.

Manatee habitat: While some manatees have managed to get through the dam and into the reservoir in recent years, restoration advocates say opening the river would bring hundreds of manatees into the Ocklawaha and Silver Springs at a time when the state is seeing a record number of manatee deaths.

“The benefits of this project, the myriad environmental benefits plus the economic potential of it are huge,” said Jim Gross, executive director of the Florida Defenders of the Environment in Gainesville. “I don’t know of another project that has this bang for the buck that’s ready to go.”

The economic possibilities

For years, those opposing taking down Rodman Dam have argued that the reservoir has become a major economic driver for rural, economically depressed Putnam County. Ranked among the nation’s best bass fishing spots, the Rodman attracts major fishing tournaments and flotillas of anglers.

But the river restoration advocates say Putnam County is shortchanging itself. That, if the dam were breached and the river restored, the potential for ecotourism dollars flowing into both Putnam and Marion County would grow exponentially.

A 2017 study by University of Florida faculty found that restoration and the opening of the river to more than fishing – to camping, canoeing, kayaking and paddleboarding, for example – would lead to a 28 percent increase in visitors the first year, without any additional infrastructure like picnic areas, boardwalks, restrooms and swimming areas.

“It’ll be way more than that because they did not factor in new recreational infrastructure,” Spontak said. “This is going to be a kayaking wonderland.”

In addition to the 7,500 acres of woodlands that would be uncovered, the 20 springs and 16 miles of new riverbank fishing that restoration would open up, scientists working with FORCE say removal of the dam would bring large numbers of manatees upstream from the St. Johns in search of food and, importantly, warm water areas during the winter.

Gross of the Florida Defenders of the Environment sees the potential for manatee viewing as a major draw for tourists. He cited Volusia County’s “Volusia Blue Spring,” located near Orange City, as an example of the popularity of manatees.

“People are turned away from Volusia Blue because it’s too crowded,” he said. “And people would rather see the manatees in a natural environment than at any power plant.”

There seems little doubt among scientists who study them that removing the Rodman Dam would be a boon for manatees in the Ocklawaha and Silver Rivers, and especially Silver Springs.

“We would have hundreds and hundreds of manatees in there if the dam wasn’t there,” said Bob Knight, director of the Florida Springs Institute and an expert on Silver Springs ecology. “They’re starving out there.”

Spontak, Knight and others agree that Marion County would likely benefit as much or maybe more from have the dam being removed because of the detrimental impact it has had on fish and plants since it was erected in 1968. More than 90 percent of the fish population Silver Springs once had are gone. Manatees rarely make it to Silver Springs. The absence of mullet and other algae eaters have worsened the impact of algae on underwater grasses in Silver Springs and the Silver River.

Dr. Stephen Holland, professor emeritus for the UF Department of Tourism, Recreation and Sports Management who helped conduct the tourism study, believes restoring the river would not only increase visitor headcounts by more than one-quarter but also generate some $3 million a year to the local economy — and that’s just to start. That, he added, would grow year after year as more people learned about the area and its offerings and more recreational opportunities emerged.

“It’s going to take time to ramp up,” Holland said. “But in five or 10 years, it will ramp up.”

Holland said what is surprising is not the economic potential of the river and its environs, but the fact that nobody has sought to capitalize on them to date.

Moreover, Holland said if the state were to invest in infrastructure for the new recreation areas — again, things like picnic shelters, campgrounds, manatee viewing areas, woodland boardwalks, restrooms and possibly overnight cabins — the growth of tourism to the area would be even more.

Besides the manatees, restoration advocates also believe fishing would be as big or bigger. With the dam gone and native fish able to easily move into the Ocklawaha, there would be an explosion of fish species that once inhabited its waters, including striped bass, American shad, sturgeon, striped mullet and channel catfish.

Lisa Rinaman of Jacksonville, the St. Johns Riverkeeper and a FORCE member, said removing the dam and restoring the river will present many more recreational opportunities for many more people, and that’s the objective of restoration proponents. And it’s not just about Putnam and Marion counties.

“As this part of the state continues to grow, the Ocklawaha will create a wonderful destination celebrating everything a natural flowing system can be,” she said. “… I think it’s really exciting what this means to North Central and Northeast Florida.”

And the cost of this restoration, that is, the investment required to get the river restored so it can be what FORCE members say it can be? An estimated $25 million.

Now, that does not include building any park facilities, any boat ramps, any hiking trails. Some think that over time the Ocklawaha could become a destination for outdoors lovers from across the country. Ed Lowe is among them.

“Historically, the Ocklawaha had riverboats going up and down the river and people were coming from all over the United States,” said Lowe, former director of environmental science for the St. Johns River Water Management District. “And I think that would return.

“A good case can be made that a lot of the downturn of Silver Springs can be attributed to the severing of the Ocklawaha.”

It’s a point not lost on Spontak, the Ocala resident.

“Silver Springs has been seriously damaged by the dam,” she said. “We need Marion County residents to understand that this could possibly benefit Marion County even more than Putnam County.”

“This is not a Putnam-only issue,” she added. “In fact, there is more Marion County land in the impoundment area than in Putnam.”

It’s not just a river, it’s a system

A key part of FORCE’s argument for removing the dam and restoring the Ocklawaha is that the damage done by the Rodman affects more than the 74-mile Ocklawaha. It has led to them dubbing the initiative “The Great Florida Riverway.”

The lack of recognition that the Ocklawaha being harmed is detrimental to far more than the Ocklawaha frustrates Lowe.

“Here we are, decades after this project was deemed environmentally unacceptable,” he said. “So, why can’t we get this done?”

“I see this like an amputation. We cut off one of the main arteries of the river system, and here we are, we can’t get this done.”

One of the main arteries of the river system. FORCE and its bevy of scientists like Lowe argue that by cutting off the natural flow of the Ocklawaha, it’s the water bodies that feed into the Ocklawaha and those the Ocklawaha feeds into are diminished measurably. They say because of the damming of the Ocklawaha, Silver Springs has lost the vast majority of its fish, which are vital to keeping the springs healthy. The say the St. Johns Estuary, which runs 100 miles from the Atlantic Ocean to the mouth of the Ocklawaha, is harmed because restricting the flow of the freshwater river alters the salinity of the St. Johns and the South Atlantic Bight at the mouth of the St. Johns, which is a major fishery for the country.

Then there are the 20 springs that are drowned, with their estimated to 200 million gallons of freshwater a day and recreational potential.

Lowe said the Ocklawaha is “intimately connected” to the St. Johns and the Bight because its waterflow is important to maintaining a healthy salinity in the estuary.

“You have to view this from at least the Southeast United States,” he said. “I think people have limited the focus to the reservoir.

“You know, the Everglades is a big deal for the state of Florida. Everybody gets it. But the Ocklawaha River always seems to come down to Putnam County.”

The Ocklawaha’s headwaters start in the Green Swamp and Lake Apopka west of Orlando and winds their way through the Harris Chain of Lakes in Lake County and into Marion County, past the Silver River to the Rodman Reservoir.

“It’s just a total gain for Marion County,” Spontak said. “Because this is a state issue. This is some of the best water resources in the state.”

The St. Johns water district acknowledged as much in the early 2000’s when they sought a possible “alternative” water source for growing Orlando. They identified the Ocklawaha River because its water was the cleanest in the region.

“We know what to do and how to do it,” Lowe said.

He cited Lake Apopka, which was once deemed “a dead lake.” The water district created a 20,000-acre wetland habitat and over time the lake healed, and birds and fish are plentiful there now.