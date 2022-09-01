Mental Case

Of course, a lack of funding is at the core of the problem.

“Florida has lived with the 48th or 49th ranking (among the 50 states) in per capita mental health funding for years and has been okay with it,” said Rhonda Harvey, chief operating officer for SMA Healthcare, which last year took over operation of what was formerly The Centers. As a result, Harvey added, “Everyone has been very frustrated with the state of mental health services.”

Members of the National Alliance on Mental Illness-North Florida Chapter say that funding has been the most significant roadblock to providing adequate mental health care in Marion County for years. Specifically, they say the state’s refusal to accept Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act has left large numbers of Marion Countians unable to get care.

John Podkomorski, executive director of the North Florida NAMI, believes if Florida had accepted Medicaid expansion, which would cover insurance costs for the poorest in the community, the estimated 40 percent of uninsured mental health patients would be reduced to 10 percent.

More to the point, Podkomorski said that 85 percent of the mentally ill don’t get adequate care because they simply cannot afford it. He said the situation is exacerbated because people who do not get adequate mental health care typically do not get proper overall health care.

Curt Bromund, executive director of the Marion County Hospital District, said the absence of Medicaid expansion dollars is only part of the low-funding equation. He said Marion County mental health care providers in the past have not been aggressive or, worse, inept at pursuing public grants and other funding for local services. As a result, Marion County was foregoing available dollars simply because providers “didn’t follow protocols.”

The Hospital District, which has allocated nearly $15 million over the past three budget cycles to enhance mental health and behavioral services in the community, got involved in the issue because the inadequacies in the local system were systemic.