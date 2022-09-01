Meet the new “Voice of the Gators”

Sean Kelley was relaxed and seemed to be at home sitting in a Gainesville coffee shop. As a new resident, he was proud he found the place – and arrived on time.

Casually dressed in a plain button-up camp shirt, no one took notice of the new ‘Voice of the Gators,” the man chosen to replace Mick Hubert, who retired after 33 years behind the mic. Kelley hadn’t yet called his first University of Florida Gator game and was just fine with blending in.

Heck, his truck still had Louisiana tags.

Affable with a self-deprecating sense of humor, Kelley has a full grasp of his new status. “You know, it’s quite an honor to be the fourth ‘Voice of the Gators,’” he said. “It’s one of those opportunities that just don’t come up very often.” Prior to Kelley, only Otis Boggs (1940-82), David Steele (1982- 89) and Hubert (1989-2022) were called the “Voice of the Gators.”

“Mick is a Hall of Fame legend and had a great 33-year run – that’s unheard of. Toss in all the national championship games and it’s going to be hard to follow,” Kelley said.

Kelley grew up in St. Louis listening to the quintessential voices of Jack Buck and Bob Costas on KMOX. Those men, the way they went about their work, represented a community that would inspire Kelley to get into broadcasting.

A graduate of Southern Illinois University- Carbondale, his first play-by-play job was calling a Saluki women’s basketball game, which started his journey on the road that led him to Gainesville.

First stop was in Columbia, Missouri, starting as a part-time announcer, doing whatever came his way to gain experience. It was then on to New Orleans and Tulane University in 2002 as the “Voice of the Green Wave,” calling football, men’s basketball and baseball and “washing golf carts at a local club to make ends meet.”

That put him in position when the NBA’s New Orleans Hornets (now called the Pelicans) needed a radio voice. Sean was there from 2002-19, during which time he also covered the NFL’s New Orleans Saints as the off-season and pre-season TV host for the Saints and the host for their digital offerings during the season.

With an already full and impressive resume, Kelley jumped to ESPN in 2019 as the lead play-by-play voice for college football. As a matter of fact, he will continue to call games for ESPN as his busy Gator schedule allows.

“I’ve always been a side hustle guy,” he said. “I don’t really know any other way. I’m adjusting to the new position, getting to know the coaches and getting ready for my first game (Sept. 3). Right now, all I want to do is get out on the practice field with a roster in my hand and get to know this team.”

That type of hustle and determination has always paid off for Kelley. From washing golf carts in his time at Tulane, to volunteering to host pre-game, halftime and post-game shows for the New Orleans Saints, Kelley was focused on his goals.